Ex-Kansas City Chiefs player found dead in Leavenworth prison while awaiting trial

Former Chiefs defensive tackle Saousoalii Siavii was found dead Thursday afternoon in a Leavenworth prison as he awaited trial on federal criminal charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.

Siavii, 43, was found unresponsive at the U.S. Penitentiary at Leavenworth around 2:35 p.m, Anna Armijo, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, said in a statement. He was taken by prison staff to an area hospital and pronounced dead there.

Few details were immediately disclosed about the circumstances surrounding the death. Armijo said no staff or other inmates were injured and “at no time was the public in danger.”

Siavii appeared in 26 games with the Chiefs in 2004-05 but never made a start. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. Before the NFL, Siavii played for the University of Oregon.

On Dec. 17, Siavii was moved to the medium-security prison. He was first charged in August 2019 with illegal firearms possession after he was arrested during a struggle with police officers.

Siavii was later charged as part of a drug trafficking conspiracy in the Western District of Missouri.

The Star’s Cortlynn Stark and Sam McDowell contributed to this report.