Ex-Kansas City cop accused of helping run sex trafficking operation

A retired Kansas City, Kansas, police detective was indicted on federal counts that he and three other men conspired to hold women in “involuntary sexual servitude,” officials said Monday.

The former detective, Roger Golubski, in September was also charged with civil rights counts in the sexual assaults of a woman and young teenager when he was on the police force.

The abuse alleged in the indictment unsealed Monday took place in Kansas City, Kansas, between 1996 and 1998, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The former detective, Roger Golubski, and the three other men are accused in a scheme to use beatings and other types of assault to keep young women captive in an apartment, where they were forced to have sex with men, federal prosecutors said.

Golubski and the three other men — Cecil Brooks, LeMark Roberson and Richard Robinson — are all charged with conspiracy against rights and one count of involuntary servitude, according to court records.

Brooks and Roberson are also charged with a second count of involuntary servitude. If convicted they all face possible life in prison, according to prosecutors.

Two of the young women kept at an apartment building were teenagers who had recently been released from a juvenile correctional facility, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Attorneys for Golubski and Robinson did not immediately return requests for comment Monday night.

Golubski is accused in part of providing law enforcement protection for the sex trafficking and other criminal operation, and of raping one of the girls, who was 16 at the time, according to the indictment.

He also allegedly threatened her by saying they had killed another woman. None of the charges include murder.

The indictment was unsealed Monday around two months after Golubski was charged with six counts of deprivation of civil rights.

One of the two people he is accused of sexually assaulting in that case was a girl who was 13 or 14 years old at the time, according to a detention memo filed by prosecutors.

Story continues

Golubski faces up to life in prison on each of those six counts, according to prosecutors.

The two victims in that case are Black, according to the detention memo filed in that case. Golubski is white. Activists in Kansas City’s Black community had sought an investigation into Golubski's conduct, as well as that of the police department. The case also received attention from Team ROC, the social justice arm of Jay-Z’s entertainment company, which had called on the Justice Department to investigate the wider police department.

Golubski was a detective with the Kansas City, Kansas, police department who had retired in 2010 after 35 years on the force.

When Golubski was arrested in September, Police Chief Karl A. Oakman said that the department was fully cooperating with investigators and was committed to transparency.

The Justice Department said in September when Golubski was arrested on civil rights counts that its investigation was continuing, and it also said the case involving the new indictment is ongoing.

Kansas City, Kansas, is adjacent to the larger Kansas City, Missouri.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com