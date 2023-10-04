Ex-KCK detective hospitalized, removed from GPS monitoring
Roger Golubski, a retired Kansas detective facing federal charges, was hospitalized Tuesday and will not be required to wear his ankle monitor. Read more on FOX4: https://trib.al/mWdqpsr
Roger Golubski, a retired Kansas detective facing federal charges, was hospitalized Tuesday and will not be required to wear his ankle monitor. Read more on FOX4: https://trib.al/mWdqpsr
Obviously there are sequined minidresses on this list.
From a podiatrist-approved pair of comfy sneakers to Oprah’s favorite jewelry box, these are the early travel deals I’m scooping up before Prime Day begins.
The pop star's appearances at games have led to a bump in NFL ratings. And that's just the beginning of the Swift effect.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.
It's SO cozy.
Pro-choice Republican Rep. Nancy Mace earned criticism from more mainstream members of the GOP with her vote to oust McCarthy as House speaker.
Answers to questions (and there are many!) about the historic ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy and where the House — and Republican Party — goes from here.
This indoor/outdoor shoe 'makes it feel like you’re walking on a cloud,' she said.
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel says the company is working on a vaccine formula and packaging that will make it easier to use mNRA technology.
The Rays have now lost seven straight postseason games.
Democrats could have swooped in at the last moment to save Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted as House speaker in an effort led by members of his own party.
Rockstar snuck in an update to the PS4 port of Red Dead Redemption. It now runs at 60fps when played on the PS5 in backward compatibility mode.
Take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
Embrace the season and score big on everything from cozy Yankee Candles to spooky Halloween decor.
A government shutdown is looming again. Here's how it might affect you personally.
The Emily's List president and former Kamala Harris adviser was sworn in Tuesday.
At the ‘Made by Google Event’ in New York, the company announced a new "generative AI" feature that will be made available on the Fitbit app later next year.
MLS stuffs 34 regular-season rounds into less than eight months to eliminate only 11 of 29 teams. The other 18 make the playoffs, where one or two losses can override the February-to-October grind.
As stocks sell off, Wall Street strategists believe all of the action is in reaction to rising Treasury yields.
Four recent University of South Florida graduates and a former school staff member – now known as the ‘Tampa Five’ – claim campus police initiated a violent clash between officers and students protesting Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis on campus in March.