Ex-KCK officer convicted of sex crimes against 13-year-old stripped of police license

A former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who was convicted of sex crimes against a child has had his police license revoked, records show.

Former officer Nicholas J. Schafer was employed by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department from July 2005 to March 2022, according to records from the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST).

According to a report by CPOST, a 13-year-old girl said that Schafer touched her inappropriately between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, 2019.

Schafer was off duty at the time he committed the crime.

A spokeswoman for the police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

In June 2020, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree charged Schafer with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Schafer was convicted of two felony counts of aggravated sexual battery in March.

James Spies, Schafer’s attorney, said that his client served 30 days and was released Aug. 6. Schafer is on probation for three years.

Spies said part of the plea agreement was that Schafer would relinquish his police license. CPOST revoked his police license July 20.

“It’s unlikely he seeks to become a police officer in the future,” Spies said.

Schafer would not be allowed to be an officer in Kansas because of the felony convictions, but could potentially try to get licensed in another state.