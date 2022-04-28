Ex-KCK volleyball coach gets 32 months for sexual exploitation of a child: prosecutors

A 27-year-old man who once coached for a Kansas City, Kansas volleyball club has been sentenced to a little less than three years of incarceration for soliciting nude photos from a 15-year-old girl.

Levinson “Levi” J. Gibson, of Indianapolis, was sentenced following a hearing Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court. He was ordered to spend 32 months in prison and remain on a sexual offender registry for life, prosecutors said.

The criminal charge against Gibson was brought late last year after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation found that he had sought photographs of a player at the Dynasty Volleyball Academy. Gibson later admitted that he asked for pictures of her in a bra and of her bare breasts over the social media application Snapchat, prosecutors said.

In February, Gibson pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual exploitation of a child, a felony.

During his sentencing hearing Wednesday, prosecutors said Gibson expressed remorse for his actions and that testimony was heard from the victim and her family. One fellow player who testified described Gibson as a “creeper” who abused his position as an adult role model, prosecutors said.

In a statement, Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson thanked the girl who came forward.

“The defendant had a position of authority and abused that,” Thompson said. “He caused this young woman extreme trauma and hurt so many others.”