Ex-Kenton Co. coroner sentenced for illegal prescribing is released on bond pending appeal

Former Kenton County Coroner Dr. David Suetholz.

Dr. David Suetholz is far from the only Northern Kentucky doctor convicted in the last year of charges related to prescriptions of highly addictive drugs.

But the judge who presided over Suetholz's trial says this case stands in sharp contrast to others that come through his courtroom.

"I think this is clearly not a pill mill case," U.S. District Court Judge David Bunning said in court Wednesday. "I have no doubt that you were treating your patients."

Bunning sentenced Suetholz to a year and one day in prison, diverging from prosecutors' requested sentence of more than five years. Upon his release from prison, Suetholz must also serve three years of supervised release.

But Suetholz, surrounded by supporters who filled the federal courtroom in Covington, left the courthouse smiling. Why? Because the judge allowed him to remain released on bond pending the outcome of an appeal in the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

Suetholz, 74, was the Kenton County coroner for more than 30 years and has been recognized as a a pioneer of addiction treatment in Northern Kentucky, one of the first doctors to become qualified to treat the condition with medication.

The criminal case, which began with his October 2021 indictment, involved prescriptions for medications, including oxycodone and pharmaceutical fentanyl, which Suetholz wrote for five patients from September 2018 to August 2021.

Among the more specific claims levied against Suetholz, prosecutors said he:

Ignored patients’ failed drug tests.

Disregarded evidence about patients' addiction being escalated.

Didn't consider other evidence that would have raised red flags about the “appropriateness” of the prescriptions he wrote.

“This is a case about warnings that were ignored,” federal trial attorney Dermot Lynch said during the trial's closing arguments.

Late last year, a jury agreed with federal authorities, at least in part, and found Suetholz guilty of 12 counts of illegally prescribing medications, including opioids, to three patients.

The judge noted Suetholz's previous infractions with the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure and said that he apparently did not alter his prescribing in response to those investigations.

In 2012, Suetholz was temporarily prohibited from prescribing certain medications after an investigation found some of his patients received early refills of oxycodone, Xanax and Valium.

Several patients were filling their prescriptions at multiple pharmacies and pill counts were not being monitored, investigators said, and Suetholz did not address reports of his patients trying to get early refills and selling or stealing pills.

Prosecutors presented the findings of that investigation to the jury at trial.

The board also restricted Suetholz's license in 2002, temporarily barring him from prescribing methadone, though that investigation had no bearing on the case.

Throughout the criminal proceedings, Suetholz and his lawyers have insisted he was only treating his patients to the best of his ability.

Few people understand the toll of opioid-use disorder better than Suetholz, who witnessed the aftermath of the opioid epidemic both in his private practice and as coroner, said Kent Wicker, Suetholz's lawyer.

Wicker said the patients that received narcotics from Suetholz represented a small percentage of the patients he treated, and he had no financial incentive in prescribing those medications.

In court filings, Suetholz's lawyers have previously cited a number of alleged legal errors made by the court during the six-day trial and asked that he be acquitted of the charges or granted a new trial. Bunning denied that request in a June 1 order, court records show.

Suetholz, who first began practicing medicine at an office on Covington's Scott Street in 1975, struggled to hold back tears as he read a statement in court Wednesday, during which he recalled his experience treating patients struggling with addiction.

"As family physicians, our only endgame is the global wellbeing of our patients," Suetholz said.

He concluded by reciting the Hippocratic Oath, a code of professional ethics to which some doctors swear at the beginning of their careers.

"I believe for 46 years I fulfilled that oath," he said.

Suetholz's medical license was revoked following his conviction and his lawyers say he'll never practice medicine again.

