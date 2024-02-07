Ex-Kentucky high school basketball coach pleads to child porn charge involving student

A former Kentucky high school basketball coach pleaded guilty to a federal charge of child pornography on Wednesday.

Ex-Rowan County coach Andrew Zaheri entered into a plea agreement during his appearance before U.S. District Court Judge David L. Bunning in Covington.

According to court documents, in the summer of 2022, Zaheri began a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at Rowan County High School. The relationship "continued into the school year and included Zaheri engaging in sexual acts with the victim at the school during school hours."

Zaheri admitted, in the documents, that during the sexual acts, he created sexually explicit images and videos involving the victim, including on two separate dates in September 2022.

"He further admits that he produced the video or images using his cellular phone, which was produced, in whole or part, outside the state of Kentucky ..." according to court documents.

The charges carry a punishment of not less than 15 years and not more than 30 years, as well as a fine of $250,000, under federal guidelines. Zaheri was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at the end of the hearing.

Sentencing has been set for May 14 in Ashland.

The school district did not immediately return a request for comment regarding Zaheri's plea.

Zaheri's lawyer, Jarrod Beck, said he had no comment at this time.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky has federally charged two other former teachers since November for acts related to minors.

Ellen Philips, a former teacher's aide in Boyle County, pleaded guilty to online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual conduct in January after she was found communicating with numerous teenage boys via Snapchat, Facebook or text messages. Philips faces a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. That sentencing is scheduled for April 26.

Kevin Daniel Lentz, a former Fayette County teacher, was sentenced to 30 years for production and possession of child pornography after beginning an online conversation with a 9-year-old victim in March 2023 and sending 85 images or videos of adult pornography and persuading the minor to send sexually explicit images and videos.

In May 2023, a Rowan County grand jury indicted Zaheri on 23 counts involving a sexual relationship with a student from June 2022 to Valentine's Day 2023. The charges included 10 counts of rape, 11 counts of sodomy and two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor who is younger than 18.

The counts for rape and sodomy carry a penalty of one to five years, while sexual performance by a minor carries a penalty of five to 10 years.

He was released on a surety bond ordering no contact with the victim, no use of alcohol or drugs and no new arrests or violations of the law.

Zaheri is also facing a civil suit brought forward by a victim identified as Jane Doe that was filed in May.

That lawsuit alleges that the Rowan County Board of Education, the superintendent and the principal of Rowan County High School had received reports about Zaheri's behavior toward Jane Doe but failed to report concerns to Jane Doe's parents or further investigate the matter.

The suit claims negligence on the part of the school district, as well as violations of several state laws. The civil lawsuit seeks monetary and puntitive damages.

On Feb. 15, 2023, Rowan County Schools placed Zaheri under suspension while they investigated.

Zaheri was arrested by Kentucky State Police that same morning.

The next day, Rowan County Schools terminated Zaheri's employment.

Stephanie Kuzydym is an enterprise and investigative sports reporter, with a focus on the health and safety of athletes. She can be reached at skuzydym@courier-journal.com. Follow her for updates at @stephkuzy.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Former Rowan County, Kentucky, coach pleads to child porn charge