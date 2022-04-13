Ex-Kern firefighter sentenced to 16 months Tuesday

Apr. 12—A former Kern County firefighter was sentenced to 16 months in prison Tuesday for one count of possessing child pornography.

Christopher Vega, 35, must also register as a sex offender and pay $300 in fines, Judge David Zulfa ruled. Vega accepted a plea deal and pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography March 14.

Alan Tavelman, the attorney representing Vega, declined to answer questions about Vega entering into the plea agreement.

"The matter has been resolved," Tavelman said. "The Kern County District Attorney's Office was very professional" in the way the matter was handled.

Vega had no prior criminal history, which compelled prosecutors to offer him 16 months, the lowest prison time a perpetrator could serve if convicted of that crime, Deputy District Attorney Samantha Allen wrote in an email.

Under different circumstances, a defendant could be offered a more lenient sentencing of probation, Allen said, but Vega was charged with an enhancement for possessing 600 images of child porn, which led the DA's office to offer Vega 16 months instead.

According to a complaint filed in Kern County Superior Court, Vega also had 10 or more images involving a minor 12 years or younger.

Kern County sheriff's deputies executed search warrants to seize electronic devices from Vega's residence and workplace after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to KCSO offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

These electronic devices were used to upload the child pornography onto the internet, and the deputies tracked these IP addresses to a certain place and time, the KCSO reports state. A device was used at a Kern County Fire Department Station in Buttonwillow to upload these pictures when only Vega was working, according to court documents.

Ally Soper, spokeswoman for the county of Kern, said in an email Vega resigned from his position Jan. 14.

