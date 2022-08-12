Ex-KU orchestra director says she was underpaid, mistreated as a woman: lawsuit

A former music professor and orchestral director with the University of Kansas has filed a federal lawsuit against her ex-employer, saying the school failed to provide equal pay and treatment during her four-year tenure.

Carolyn Watson, hired to join the university’s School of Music in 2018, says in the lawsuit that she was paid less than men in similar roles who had less experience or fewer responsibilities. Her attempts to address the pay issue with university administration resulted in no change, the lawsuit says, and were allegedly met with hostility and mockery from a direct superior.

A university spokeswoman declined to comment, saying KU would not discuss pending litigation.

Watson was chosen to take the position by a university committee among 100 applicants, the lawsuit says. She claims the School of Music dean disfavored her selection by the committee and preferred a male candidate who was not invited to be interviewed.

Meanwhile, Watson grew concerned about the starting salary she was offered after learning that a male conductor in the School of Music was earning “significantly more” at the time, the lawsuit says. She sought the opinion of an economics professor specializing in pay inequity at KU and was told the offer she received was “inadequate.”

Based on that information, Watson says she tried to negotiate for higher pay with the dean. That led to an “immediately hostile” reaction, the lawsuit says, that ended with her feeling pressured to take the lower pay scale or not get the job at all.

Watson said she was also criticized for seeking advice from the KU economics professor regarding her offer. After starting the job, Watson says she heard the dean had publicly announced a desire to rescind her offer because he considered her actions unethical.

The lawsuit also alleges Watson became aware that the dean had read emails she sent to him aloud in front of other staff members “in a mocking tone, essentially mocking her efforts to negotiate a fair salary.”

Story continues

Watson described the general workplace environment as “hostile” and says she was treated with “extreme animosity.” Despite that, the lawsuit says, she brought positive recognition to the university’s orchestra program, including two national awards in 2020.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District of Kansas. It alleges the university violated the Equal Pay Act, calling for front and back wages and benefits as compensation.

Carolyn Watson, originally from Australia, left KU earlier this year. She was hired to join the University of Illinois-Champaign’s School of Music as the director of orchestras in the fall.