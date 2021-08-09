Ex-L.A. officer charged with fatal shooting of disabled man at Costco

A former Los Angeles police officer was arrested Monday in the off-duty shooting death of a disabled man at a Southern California Costco two years ago, authorities said.

Salvador Sanchez, 30, faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 14, 2019, killing of Kenneth French, 32, according to a criminal complaint released Monday by the California Attorney General’s office.

French’s parents, Russell and Paola, were also seriously wounded in the shooting.

In a statement, Attorney General Rob Bonta said the charges were about “pursuing justice after an independent and thorough review of the evidence and the law. Ultimately, any loss of life is a tragedy and being licensed to carry a gun doesn’t mean you're not accountable for how you use it.”

Lawyers for the French family and Sanchez have offered differing accounts of what prompted the shooting at the Costco in Corona, about 47 miles east of Los Angeles.

Dale Galipo, who represents Russell and Paola French, has said that their son, who was nonverbal, may have pushed Sanchez. David Winslow, an attorney for Sanchez, said that the off-duty officer was “violently attacked” and knocked to the ground while shopping with his wife and holding his baby.

“He was also knocked unconscious momentarily,” Winslow said Monday. “At the time of the incident he believed he was protecting himself and his baby from being killed.”

Russell French, who was shot in the chest and lost a kidney, has said that he “begged” Sanchez not to fire.

"I told him we had no guns and my son was sick," he said.

Paola Sanchez was shot in the back and fell into a coma for an "extended period of time," Galipo said. Although she emerged from the coma, she still needs several surgeries after the incident, he said.

A review of the shooting by the Los Angeles Police Department determined that the use-of-force was unreasonable and violated departmental policy, according to NBC Los Angeles. It isn't clear if Sanchez was fired or if he resigned. Winslow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A grand jury in Riverside County declined to indict Sanchez for the shooting, and Winslow called Monday’s arrest a “political stunt that does absolutely nothing to protect the public.”

Galipo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.