Ex-LA Sheriff to Finally Testify About Violent Deputy Gangs
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has agreed to testify about violent deputy gangs after years of fighting subpoenas, the Los Angeles Times reports. His lawyer told the newspaper that Villanueva will appear before the Civilian Oversight Commission—which has called the gangs a “cancer” in the department—next month. Villanueva, who was sheriff from 2018 to 2022, has previously called the effort to get him under oath a “public shaming endeavor.”