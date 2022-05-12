  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ex-Labor Secretary Breaks Down How Second American Civil War Is Already Underway

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Robert Reich
    American political economist
  • Bill Clinton
    Bill Clinton
    42nd President of the United States

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, who served in President Bill Clinton’s administration, on Wednesday explained why he believes the second American Civil War is already in progress.

But Reich, in a lengthy essay for The Guardian, suggested it would be “less of a war than a kind of benign separation analogous to unhappily married people who don’t want to go through the trauma of a formal divorce.”

The split between Democratic and Republican-voting states is “accelerating” with each side increasingly operating under different laws, he noted.

While red states are attempting to roll back abortion rights, blue states are attempting to codify them and even assist people who live in neighboring red states, he cited as one example.

Reich didn’t envision America splitting into two separate nations, though.

Instead, he predicted “a lumbering, mutual decision to go separate ways on most things but remain connected on a few big things (such as national defense, monetary policy and civil and political rights).”

“America will still be America. But it is fast becoming two versions of America,” he concluded. “The open question is like the one faced by every couple that separates: how will the two find ways to be civil toward each other?”

Read Reich’s full essay here.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas law that allows users to sue social networks for censorship is now in effect

    An appeals court judge said social networks are not websites but 'internet providers.'

  • Newsom Releases Plan To Expand Abortion Access In California

    Just more than a week after a leaked document suggested the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a reproductive health package that would expand access to vital services like abortions in California.

  • Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

    An Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. The 51-year-old journalist became a household name synonymous with Al Jazeera’s coverage of life under occupation during her more than two decades reporting in the Palestinian territories, including during the second intifada, or uprising, that killed thousands on both sides, most of them Palestinians.

  • Republicans and Joe Manchin block Democrats' bill codifying Roe v. Wade's abortion rights protections

    Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who have said they support protecting abortion rights, also opposed the bill.

  • Trump-backed candidate loses Nebraska governor's primary, NBC News projects

    ​​Polls have closed in West Virginia, where former President Donald Trump is hoping to further demonstrate his power in GOP primaries Tuesday.

  • Ukrainian circus comes to town, and stays in Italy, amid war

    A Ukrainian circus troupe is performing a never-ending “Alice in Wonderland” tour of Italy, caught in the real-world rabbit hole of having to create joyful performances on stage while their families at home are living through war. Like many Ukrainian artists who were abroad when Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the acrobats and dancers of the Theater Circus Elysium of Kyiv were opening a limited engagement in Italy.

  • Trump-backed candidate Herbster loses in Nebraska

    STORY: Tuesday's elections delivered a split result for Trump, who has endorsed more than 150 candidates as he tries to shape his Republican Party ahead of a possible 2024 presidential run.In Nebraska, his choice for governor, Charles Herbster, lost to rival Jim Pillen, according to Edison Research, even though Trump had hosted a rally for him a little more than a week earlier.In West Virginia, voters opted for Representative Alex Mooney, a candidate who has backed Trump's false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election.Tuesday's elections are part of a series of nominating contests that will set the stage for November 8 elections in which Republicans are favored to win control of at least one chamber of Congress, which would give them the power to bring Democratic President Joe Biden's legislative agenda to a halt.Trump's influence will be put to the test in high-profile Senate contests later this month in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

  • Chinese math genius takes 1 night to solve problem that puzzled group of mathematicians for 4 months

    A Chinese genius flexed his mathematical prowess by solving a problem that flummoxed a team of mathematicians with Ph.D.s for four months in a single night. Wei Dongyi, a 30-year-old assistant mathematics professor at Peking University in Beijing, came to the rescue after six mathematicians called him for help as they tried building a complex mathematics model. The mathematicians wanted to pay the professor to show their gratitude, but he declined.

  • Finland must apply for NATO membership "without delay", Finnish leaders say

    Finland must apply to join the NATO military alliance "without delay", Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Thursday, a major policy shift triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which shares a 1,300 km (810 mile) border and a difficult past with Russia, has gradually stepped up its cooperation with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as a partner since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Baffling Abortion Flip-Flop

    ABCJimmy Kimmel struggled to find the right words to sum up his feelings about the Senate vote that failed to protect abortion rights on Wednesday. “Shocking, unfathomable, stupefying maybe?” he said during his late-night monologue. “Yes, a stupefying day in the history of this country.“Every Democrat voted in favor of the bill,” Kimmel explained, “except Joe Manchin, who voted with his fellow Republicans.” He then noted that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for the vote “so we would

  • Occupying forces pile bodies of Russian soldiers in dump the height of a man outside Donetsk Security Service of Ukraine

    Valentyna Romanenko - Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 12:54 To cover up its losses in the war in Ukraine, Russia is logging dead soldiers as "missing in action". Source: Security Service of Ukraine Quote: "Their bodies are stacked in makeshift dumping grounds where there's so much 'Cargo 200' [military code for dead soldiers] that the mountains of corpses are two metres high.

  • Ukraine War’s Economic Toll Is Testing the West’s Unity Against Russia

    LONDON — The West united against Russia’s war on Ukraine more swiftly and solidly than almost anyone expected. But as the war settles into a prolonged conflict, one that could rumble on for months or even years, it is testing the resolve of Western countries, with European and U.S. officials questioning whether the rising economic toll will erode their solidarity over time. So far, the fissures are only fragmentary: Hungary’s refusal to sign on to an embargo of Russian oil, thwarting the Europea

  • Russian Guided Weapons Miss the Mark, U.S. Defense Officials Say

    On Monday morning, as columns of armored vehicles and soldiers paraded through Moscow in celebration of Russia’s 1945 victory over Germany in World War II, one element of Russian military power was conspicuously missing: its warplanes. And though officials blamed bad weather for their grounding, Russian planes, pilots and air-to-ground weapons have all grossly underperformed in the war against Ukraine. The absence underscored President Vladimir Putin’s failure to build a capable modern air force

  • The U.S. will have more people by 2100 — Russia and China won’t. Why this matters to your stock portfolio now

    Demography is destiny, the 19th century French philosopher Auguste Comte is quoted as having said. If so, then the United States’ long-term economic prospects are relatively bright — relative to that of Russia and China, at least. The United Nations Population Division projects that the U.S. population will be 31% higher in 2100 than in 2020, while Russia’s population is projected to be 14% smaller and China’s 26% smaller.

  • Sweden, Finland Sign Defense Treaty with the U.K. ahead of Joining NATO

    Sweden and Finland are one step closer to joining NATO after signing a mutual defense treaty with the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

  • ‘It’s as Tall as a Person’: Russians Reveal Their Secret Dump of Dead Soldiers in Donetsk

    Russian authorities in Ukraine’s occupied city of Donetsk are tossing the bodies of their dead soldiers in a secret dump “by the thousands” and charging their loved ones money to find them.That’s according to a new audio recording released by Ukraine’s Security Service on Tuesday, which is purportedly an intercepted telephone conversation between two Russians discussing how one of their missing friends was finally found.In the two-and-a-half minute recording, an unidentified man tells his

  • 'No idea how to fly the airplane': Passenger forced to land plane after pilot becomes sick

    A passenger without any flying experience safely landed a plane at Palm Beach International Airport after the pilot suffered a medical emergency,

  • Palestinian American journalist shot dead in Israeli raid in West Bank, Al Jazeera says

    A Palestinian American journalist was killed on Wednesday while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank — and news network Al Jazeera claims the reporter was shot dead by Israeli forces.

  • New audiotapes have leaked of Sen. Lindsey Graham saying that Trump 'went too far' and 'plays the TV game,' while calling Biden the 'best person to have' post-January 6

    Graham is heard in the audio saying Biden "may be the best person" to have in office post-Capitol riot: "How mad can you get at Joe Biden?"

  • Trump's defense chief says he was accused of disloyalty after he refused to back claims the slain Iranian Maj. Gen. Soleimani was planning to attack 4 US Embassies

    "A trusted colleague told me that some of Trump's friends called to report on me, complaining that I was 'undermining' him," Esper writes.