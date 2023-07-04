Ex-Labor Secretary Robert Reich Busts A Massive Republican Myth

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich has explained why he believes Republican claims of patriotism don’t ring true.

“Republicans claim they love America. But they sure don’t seem to like the American people,” Reich, who served under President Bill Clinton, began a video shared on his YouTube channel on Monday.

Reich broke down how Republicans routinely oppose reforms that would benefit the majority of Americans, attack cities and rural areas, harm the land they so claim to love with the rolling back of environmental regulations and even shun democracy itself.

“It’s time to stop letting Republicans claim the mantle of patriotism without actually being patriots,” said Reich.

“Now is the time for the rest of us to reclaim patriotism and affirm its true meaning,” the former cabinet secretary concluded.

