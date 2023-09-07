Ex-Labor Secretary Robert Reich Lists 9 Ways To Stop Donald Trump From Winning

The stakes are “terrifyingly” high and the “polls are too close for comfort” in the 2024 election, Robert Reich warned in a new op-ed for The Guardian published Wednesday.

The Clinton-era labor secretary listed nine things voters “need to do to stop” the likely GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, from winning back the White House and destroying American democracy.

Reich acknowledged that President Joe Biden and his administration had to promote more his accomplishments and vision.

But citizens must also “do everything” within their power ― such as countering lies with truth, not tolerating bigotry and hate and organizing people to vote instead of just demonstrating or wasting time commiserating with likeminded people ― to dump Trump.

Read Reich’s full list of suggestions here.

