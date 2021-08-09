Ex-LAPD cop charged with manslaughter in deadly Costco shooting

Ex-LAPD cop charged with manslaughter in deadly Costco shooting
CBSNews
·1 min read

A former Los Angeles police officer has been charged in connection with a 2019 shooting inside a Costco in the city of Corona, California, where a mentally ill man was killed and his parents were critically wounded, CBS Los Angeles reports.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Monday that Salvador Sanchez, a seven-year veteran of the LAPD, has been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a semiautomatic handgun. He was taken into custody Monday morning in Riverside County.

On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French, 32, of Riverside and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the Costco.

Kenneth, who has been described by his family's attorney as schizophrenic and nonverbal, was killed. His parents were critically wounded but survived. Both were shot in the back.

An undated photo of 32-year-old Kenneth French, and his parents Russell and Paula French, who were shot by an off-duty LAPD officer at a Costco in Corona, California, on June 14, 2019. Kenneth died but his parents survived. / Credit: Rick Shureih via CBS Los Angeles
An undated photo of 32-year-old Kenneth French, and his parents Russell and Paula French, who were shot by an off-duty LAPD officer at a Costco in Corona, California, on June 14, 2019. Kenneth died but his parents survived. / Credit: Rick Shureih via CBS Los Angeles

In September of 2019, a Riverside County grand jury declined to bring criminal charges in the case, a decision that sparked major protests at the time, per CBS LA.

Grainy surveillance video appeared to show a physical altercation between French and Sanchez prior to the shooting. Sanchez, who had been holding his 18-month-old son, fired 10 rounds from a handgun. In March 2021, Corona police released bodycam footage of their officers responding to the scene. In the footage, Sanchez tells officers that he opened fire after believing that he himself had been shot.

The shooting created chaos in the store, sending shoppers scurrying for the exits. Corona police officers had initially responded to reports of an active shooter.

The Los Angeles Police Commission later determined that Sanchez acted outside department policy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ex-LAPD officer charged with manslaughter in connection with deadly Costco shooting

Reporter discusses Cuomo's response to impeachment investigation

Analysis of ongoing impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-LA officer charged in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

    The California attorney general has filed manslaughter charges against an ex-Los Angeles police officer who was off duty when he fatally shot a mentally ill man who was shopping with his parents in 2019. Officer Salvador Sanchez, who was a seven-year veteran of the LAPD at the time of the shooting, was arrested Monday in Riverside County. Sanchez was with his young son in a Costco in Corona when he was attacked from behind by 32-year-old Kenneth French.

  • Former LAPD officer who fatally shot a man in Costco earlier this year has been charged with manslaughter

    The officer, who was off duty at the time, was recorded on police body camera video fatally firing at 32-year-old Kenneth French.

  • Ex-LAPD officer charged in off-duty Costco shooting of mentally-ill man

    Officer was holding his young child when knocked to the ground from behind

  • Put A Ring On It: Vision Of Marriage: Closure

    The couples explore their vision of marriage. Darion decides to cut ties with Kai and move forward with Alexia. Shon goes on a second date with Tari while Eric goes on a second date with Lealani, and this time, Jessica reacts! Will Kai go quietly?

  • Police handcuffed a Black realtor and his client as he was showing a home after a neighbor called and said they were breaking in

    Police surrounded the house with guns drawn and arrested the men, both of whom said they believe they were racially profiled.

  • Fauci hopeful COVID-19 vaccine will get FDA’s full approval within weeks

    The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.

  • Jennifer Coolidge almost turned down The White Lotus because she'd been 'eating pizza all day' for months

    Feeling fatalistic at the height of the pandemic, the actress initially thought taking the role of Tanya McQuoid was "an impossibility."

  • Players on the roster bubble ahead of Saints preseason games

    A strong preseason could win roster spots for New Orleans Saints players on the bubble like TE Juwan Johnson and CB Brian Poole:

  • Nas Academy stops operations in Philippines amid controversy with beloved 104-year-old tattoo artist

    Nuseir Yassin, also known online as Nas Daily, is officially halting Nas Academy operations in the Philippines after a controversy involving the legendary tattoo artist Whang-Od Oggay. The statement: Nas Academy addressed the issue in a statement on Sunday, saying some of their intentions were "misunderstood,"  Rappler reported. "We are committed to working with the NCIP (National Commission on Indigenous People) to ensure that all proper processes are followed,” the statement continued, adding that Nas Academy would use this opportunity to “focus on strengthening our processes around how we collaborate with our partners.”

  • Fantasy Football: Which RBs are being drafted too early?

    Continuing his series on examining players he thinks are being overvalued by the fantasy community, Dalton Del Don looks at the RBs.

  • Damson Idris Falls into Freshly Remodeled $3.9 Million Studio City Home

    He may not have yet reached Hollywood’s pinnacle of household name status, but rapidly up-an-coming 29-year-old British actor Damson Idris has nonetheless, in his relatively short showbiz career, raked in enough lucre to splash out $3.85 million on a recently renovated home in a well-to-do neighborhood that winds through the foothills above L.A.’s popular Studio […]

  • Bam Margera Sues Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and Spike Jonze Over ‘Jackass Forever’ Firing

    Bam Margera filed a lawsuit on Monday against Paramount, Johnny Knoxville and director Spike Jonze, alleging that he was wrongfully fired from the upcoming fourth installment of the “Jackass” film franchise. Margera, one of the stars of the original TV series and the subsequent films, was fired last fall, after allegedly testing positive for Adderall, […]

  • The next NFL commissioner? Peyton Manning should be on the short list.

    He might be the single greatest player ambassador the NFL has ever seen. Manning's connection to players, coaches, executives and even franchise owners might be stronger today than it ever has been.

  • Chicago mourns death of police officer following another bloody weekend

    Flags across Chicago flew at half-staff on Monday following a weekend of bloodshed that saw two police officers shot, one fatally.

  • Sources: 2 more Arizona State assistant coaches placed on administrative leave

    Wide receivers coach Prentice Gill and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins have been placed on paid administrative leave by the university, sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • What follows Confederate statues? 1 Mississippi city's fight

    For more than a century, one of Mississippi's largest and most elaborate Confederate monuments has looked out over the lawn at the courthouse in the center of Greenwood, a Black-majority city with a history of civil rights protests and clashes. Protesters have demonstrated at the base of the towering pillar with six Confederate figures — some residents demanding removal amid a racial reckoning across the country, others advocating for the statue's protection as a piece of history. Now, after years of debate, a new statue will be erected in Greenwood — one of Emmett Till, the Black 14-year-old who was brutally beaten and shot in 1955 by white men just 10 miles from the city.

  • Netflix must face ex-prosecutor's defamation lawsuit over Central Park Five case

    A federal judge on Monday ordered Netflix Inc to face a defamation lawsuit by former Manhattan prosecutor Linda Fairstein over her portrayal as a racist and unethical villain in "When They See Us," a 2020 miniseries about the Central Park Five case. U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Fairstein had plausibly alleged defamation as to five scenes, including that she withheld evidence, coerced confessions and directed a racially discriminatory police roundup of young men in Harlem. Netflix and its lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • A Teacher Died By Suicide After Being Arrested for Soliciting a Minor. His Family Says the Cops Went Rogue.

    Douglas PetersenOn July 31, 2019, Brian Petersen, a 39-year-old school teacher in Texas, went on the gay dating app Grindr and struck up a conversation with a man whose profile name was “Fresh Meat.”He asked how the man’s week was going and if he was “looking for something tonight,” according to a transcript of the chat obtained by The Daily Beast. “You into younger boys,” the man replied, apparently posing the question.When Petersen asked for the man’s age, he said “under 18.” Petersen suggeste

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a