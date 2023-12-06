Ex-LAPD officer goes on trial for killing man in Costco store in Corona

An undated photo of Kenneth French, who was killed by a Los Angeles police officer in 2019 in a Costco in Corona.

The manslaughter trial of a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who shot and killed a man inside a Costco in Corona began Wednesday.

Salvador Sanchez fatally shot Kenneth French, 32, during a brief confrontation in a food-tasting line on June 14, 2019. Sanchez was off-duty at the time of the shooting and was later fired by the LAPD.

Sanchez is charged with voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, all felonies. He is also accused of shooting and injuring French's parents, Russell, 58, and Paola French, 59, who survived. He has pleaded not guilty.

The attorneys began their opening statements Wednesday morning.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced in September 2019 that his office would not be filing charges against Sanchez, citing a grand jury's decision not to indict him. Hestrin could have charged Sanchez despite the grand jury's ultimate vote.

Former Los Angeles Police Department officer Salvador Sanchez on the first day of his trial on voluntary manslaughter and assault charges Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Sanchez has said that he believed he had been shot after Kenneth French attacked him unprovoked while he was in the line inside the store with his child. He fired 10 shots, hitting French three times in the back and once in the shoulder. His parents were also hit and spent weeks in the hospital. Sanchez was the only person armed in the confrontation.

French is said to have been non-verbal and intellectually disabled. His parents have said they attempted to tell Sanchez that their son was not a threat during the tense moments of the shooting, to no avail.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced in 2021 that his office would criminally charge Sanchez, following a policy he implemented earlier that year in which the state's justice department reviews all fatal police shootings of unarmed people.

“Where there’s reason to believe a crime has been committed, we will seek justice,” Bonta said at the time. “That’s exactly what these charges are about: pursuing justice after an independent and thorough review of the evidence and the law. Ultimately, any loss of life is a tragedy and being licensed to carry a gun doesn’t mean you're not accountable for how you use it. No matter who you are, nobody is above the law.”

The family filed a civil suit against the LAPD, the city of Los Angeles and Sanchez at the end of 2019, alleging negligence, civil rights violations and emotional distress. A jury ruled in their favor, awarding the French family $17 million in damages.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Ex-LAPD officer goes on trial for killing man in a California Costco