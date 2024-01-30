Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs serving sentence at Nevada prison camp

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Former Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs III was serving his 3-to-10-year prison sentence at a northern Nevada prison camp, records showed.

Ruggs, 25, was sentenced on Aug. 9, 2023, after pleading guilty to driving drunk at 156 mph and crashing into a car killing 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog. The crash happened in November 2021. Prosecutors had said Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was 0.16, which is twice the legal limit.

Ruggs began his sentence at the High Desert State Prison northwest of Las Vegas, records showed. The prison, the largest in the department, is a 45-minute drive northwest of Las Vegas.

Ruggs was incarcerated Tuesday at the Stewart Conservation Camp, a minimum security facility in Carson City.

Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ruggs plead guilty to driving his car drunk before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The majority of the inmates at the facility work for the Nevada Division of Forestry, the department’s website said. It was unclear if Ruggs was doing that work while in custody at the dormitory-style facility.

Ruggs, who was initially charged with DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in bodily harm, two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, and possession of a firearm while under the influence, accepted a plea deal last May.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told 8 News Now Investigators in May that the plea deal guaranteed Ruggs would serve prison time.

Ruggs is up for parole in August 2026.

