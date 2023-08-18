Ex-lawmaker Brent Waltz challenges sentence after serving time, blaming lawyer's advice

Former state Sen. Brent Waltz is trying to get his federal sentence overturned a year after he was ordered to serve prison time for lying to the FBI and relying on straw donors during his failed run for Congress.

Waltz finished his prison term in March and is now on probation. Last August, as he sat in front of U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II and awaited the details of his punishment, Waltz told the judge his “greatest regret” was how his actions sullied his image as a public servant.

But on Thursday, he resurrected the case by claiming he had an ineffective lawyer during negotiations with U.S. attorneys in early 2022. He says he pleaded guilty to two federal felonies in April that year without knowing the specifics of the agreement made it more likely he’d face prison time.

“I consider myself innocent of all charges,” Waltz wrote in an affidavit filed Thursday.

Prosecutors link Waltz's crimes with Indiana casino company

Waltz, a Republican from Greenwood, was indicted by federal prosecutors in 2020 for allegedly working with an East Coast political consultant named Kelley Rogers to route money from one of Indiana's largest casino companies, New Centaur, to his 2015 U.S. House campaign through straw donors that included family and friends.

Waltz says the federal government asked him to accept guilt for illegally channeling $40,500 to his campaign. But on Thursday, he claimed he spent "thousands of hours” reviewing nearly 243,000 pages of evidence and couldn’t understand how U.S. attorneys arrived at that dollar amount.

When he pressed his former attorney Russell Johnson on the number, Waltz claims Johnson didn't understand, either. Waltz signed the plea agreement, leading prosecutors to drop three other charges against him.

Later on, the ex-state legislator claims, he understood why prosecutors landed at $40,500. According to federal sentencing guidelines, if the allegation was less than $40,000 in illegal donations there was less of a chance he’d face prison time. Over $40,000, there’s a “presumption of imprisonment,” the motion states.

"No one present during the plea agreement discussions that afternoon at (Johnson's law firm) were aware that, by signing the plea agreement, Waltz was presumed to be facing a sentence of imprisonment, as opposed to the government simply making such a recommendation at sentencing,” Waltz's new attorney, Abraham Murphy, wrote.

IndyStar has asked the U.S. attorney’s office in Indianapolis how it responds to Waltz’s allegation that the Justice Department essentially made up the $40,500 amount to put him in prison.

Waltz calls case 'weak,' says he'd 'welcome' a new trial

In an affidavit to the court Waltz says he was intent on fighting the charges at trial. He entered into a plea agreement because he didn't want to risk a jury siding with prosecutors, and says he thought a plea would keep him out of government custody.

He thought the case was “extraordinarily weak," he wrote Thursday, in large part because he claims Rogers told the Justice Department he "intentionally hid his illegal acts from (Waltz) and did not believe (Waltz) was aware of those illegal acts."

"Yet, the government claimed I was somehow conspiring with him to achieve this conspiracy," he added. "I welcomed the opportunity – and still do – for the government to explain this discrepancy at trial."

Waltz's former attorney backs some of his claims

Johnson submitted a short affidavit that backs some of Waltz’s claims. The attorney says he wasn’t aware of any differences in punishments for dollar amounts over $25,000 and under $95,000 – two thresholds that carry different levels of penalties.

“During the course of these plea agreement discussions that afternoon I did not research this issue, " Johnson wrote, adding Waltz was told "what (Johnson) believed to be accurate information at the time."

Thursday's motion marks another curve in a high-profile legal saga that embroiled another GOP former state legislator named John Keeler.

Keeler was an executive at New Centaur when the illegal contributions occurred. He was indicted for the straw donor scheme, but those charges were dropped as part of his plea agreement.

Prosecutors said he paid $41,000 to Rogers and wrote it off as a business expense, but $25,000 of that was routed to a Marion County Republican Party political action committee.

Keeler pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return and was sentenced to two months imprisonment.

