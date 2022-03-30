Ex-Lawrence County deputy charged after woman’s dog found dead with signs of trauma

A now-former Lawrence County deputy is facing criminal charges after police say he unlawfully entered a woman's home in Springfield and abused her dog.

Zachary Cook, 24, was charged earlier this month with three counts of burglary and three counts of animal abuse.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay said Cook resigned from the sheriff's office after learning charges were being filed against him.

According to court documents, Cook was dating the woman who lived in a south Springfield apartment complex and he knew the code to unlock her door but did not have permission to come and go as he pleased.

Court documents say the woman arrived home from work on the morning of Jan. 14 to find her dog dead inside her apartment.

The woman then reviewed footage from her Ring doorbell camera which showed that Cook had come to her home the night before while she was gone at work, and the surveillance system captured noises that sounded like her dog making high-pitched whining and crying noises, according to court documents.

The woman took her dog's body to a specialist for a necropsy examination which revealed signs of trauma like fractured ribs, bruising and a liver laceration, court documents say.

Court documents say the dog had been an issue in the relationship with the woman previously telling Cook that things were not going to work out if he did not get along with her dog since she had noticed the animal was acting scared around Cook.

Before the dog's death, there was another time that the woman allegedly came home to find Cook in her apartment unexpectedly. Court documents state that the woman noticed her dog's eyes were red. Cook explained he had spanked the dog because the dog had urinated on the floor and then given the dog a bath, and soap may have gotten into the dog's eyes. The woman was worried her dog had a hemorrhage in her eye.

Following this incident, the woman's dog became skittish around Cook, urinating on herself, whining, panting and hiding, court documents state.

Court documents say that as Springfield police investigated the dog's death, they reviewed Cook's cell phone records and found that he had searched for the Missouri animal abuse statute and if shock could kill a dog.

Prosecutors say that Cook has a history of this type of behavior. In court documents asking that Cook be held in jail as the case moves forward, they wrote that Cook's previous girlfriend's dog had also died under suspicious circumstances and she believed Cook was responsible, though it does not appear Cook was ever charged.

The Greene County Prosecutor's Office wrote in court filings that animal abuse is a form of domestic violence. They cited a survey that 71 percent of battered women reported that their partner had hurt or killed one or more of their pets.

"Offenders may physically harm the animal to psychologically punish the victim or to remind the victim that the abuser can assert physical force to maintain dominance and control," prosecutors wrote.

Cook's attorney, Dakota Paris, provided the News-Leader with the following statement on the case: “Zach and I are looking forward to presenting our case to the court and are both confident the truth will come out through the judicial process."

Online court records indicate Cook has been released on bond in this case.

The burglary charges are Class D felonies, punishable by up to 7 years in prison, while the animal abuse charges are misdemeanors that carry up to a year in jail.

