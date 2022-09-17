Ex-lawyer from Bolton gets 3 3/4 years

Sep. 17—A former lawyer from Bolton was sentenced Thursday to 3 3/4 years in federal prison due to his third federal felony conviction, all of which stemmed from his fraught business relationship with the late Kevin Sisti, the son of Benjamin Sisti, a co-owner of the notoriously fraudulent Colonial Realty Co.

FRAUD SENTENCE

DEFENDANT: Mark A. Pagani, who is in his early 60s and has lived in Bolton

GUILTY PLEAS: Tax evasion and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

SENTENCE: 45 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release

Mark A. Pagani, who is in his early 60s, received the 45-month prison term from Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in U.S. District Court in Hartford.

The judge took the rare step of sentencing Pagani to more time behind bars than the maximum called for by federal sentencing guidelines, which was 37 or 41 months, depending on which side's guideline calculation was accepted. But she didn't go as far as federal prosecutors wanted, to a five-year prison term.

After he is released from prison, Pagani will be on "supervised release," which is similar to probation, for three years.

This will be the first time Pagani has spent more than a day in custody as a result of a federal felony conviction. He cooperated with investigators in both his previous cases and received sentences primarily involving supervision by the federal probation office.

Pagani's latest crimes were defrauding an elderly investor from the Cayman Islands of more than $1 million through a phony mortgage deal and cheating the federal government out of more than $181,000 in taxes Pagani owed in 2014 through 2017.

Pagani pleaded guilty in August 2021 to federal charges of tax evasion and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

After Pagani's previous federal fraud conviction in 2016, a Connecticut Superior Court judge suspended his license to practice law for four years and required him to apply anew before the license could be reinstated.

He never applied for reinstatement, and, in the face of likely disciplinary action stemming from his latest conviction, he resigned from the bar in June and waived the privilege of reapplying for a license to practice law, court records show.

Prosecutors Jennifer R. Laraia and Michael S. McGarry made clear in their sentencing memorandum in the latest case that the losses to the investor that Pagani was held responsible for were only a fraction of the "millions of dollars" he lost through repeated investments with the co-conspirators in the case. The prosecutors described how, over and over, the investor's money wasn't used for its intended purposes and wasn't returned to him.

To make the investor falsely believe that mortgages on apartment buildings had been acquired as promised, Pagani sent him "false interest payments," the prosecutors wrote.

They argued that a five-year prison sentence was necessary to protect the public from Pagani in light of his history of repeated involvement in frauds.

"He should not be emboldened by another lenient sentence," they wrote.

Defense lawyer Andrew B. Bowman argued that the prosecutors had erred in computing a sentence recommendation under the guidelines that was too long. He also cited writings by federal judges and others arguing that loss-based guideline calculations result in unnecessarily severe sentences in federal fraud cases.

The defense lawyer also emphasized Pagani's devotion to his family, calling him the "one person who has provided physical, emotional and financial support for his in-laws; especially his father-in-law who is 94 and suffers from dementia."

But the prosecutors replied that there was no proof that Pagani is "the only person capable of providing such care."

