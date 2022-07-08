Ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot in Japan attack
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech. (July 8)
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech. (July 8)
(Bloomberg) -- Leading nationalist figures in China tried to silence celebrations after the shooting of Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese leader who sparked controversy by urging to Japan to bolster its military.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Assassinated in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Futures Drop as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Mortgage Rates Plung
NARA, Japan (Reuters) -Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the longest-serving leader of modern Japan, was gunned down on Friday while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country where political violence had become almost unthinkable. Abe, 67, was pronounced dead around five and a half hours after the shooter opened fire on him from behind as he spoke to members of the public from a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara. "I am simply speechless over the news of Abe's death," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Abe's protege, told reporters.
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after he was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan.
Shinzo Abe, an arch-conservative and a highly divisive figure, was pronounced dead after he was airlifted to a hospital.
STORY: Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday (July 8) after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.Abe was in the western city of Nara when a man opened fire on him from behind with an apparently homemade gun as Abe spoke at a traffic island, according to Japanese media.A photograph from local media showed Abe lying on the street, with blood on his white shirt.Security officials were seen tackling a man in a grey T-shirt moments after two shots rang out.Police said a 41-year-old man had been arrested.The attack, shocked a nation where political violence is rare, and guns are tightly controlled.It was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese premier since the days of pre-war militarism in the 1930s.Speaking before Abe's death was announced, an emotional Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned the shooting."We cannot accept that this violent act took place during an election, the foundation of democracy. In the strongest terms, I condemn this act."Abe was airlifted to the hospital after the attack.Japan's public broadcaster NHK quoted the suspect, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, as telling police he was dissatisfied with Abe and wanted to kill him.Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, serving two terms before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.He remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, controling one of its major factions.
Abe collapsed after being shot while on the campaign trail in Nara. He sustained a gunshot wound to his neck and is in critical condition.
BOSTON — The Rays seem certain to have starter Shane McClanahan named to the American League All-Star team when full rosters are announced Sunday. Could reliever Jason Adam also be chosen by his peers or MLB officials? “I don’t see why he wouldn’t,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “You look at relievers and relievers’ numbers and the leverage that he’s pitched in for us, it’s been pretty high ...
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara. A suspect has been arrested.
(Bloomberg) -- The last time a current or former Japanese prime minister was shot and killed was 90 years ago. It’s a measure of just how rare and shocking gun violence is in the country, where ownership of firearms is strictly controlled.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Assassinated in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Futures Drop as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated as he gave a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan. Elizabeth Palmer has more.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech
STORY: EDITORS NOTE: ONE STILL FROM THE SCENE IN THE EDIT SHOWS BLOOD.This was the scene after Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot on Friday (July 8) while delivering a speech in the city of Nara.That's according to a government spokesperson and public broadcaster NHK.The network said 67-year-old Abe was airlifted to hospital and appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest, after being initially conscious and responsive.His current condition is unknown.A photograph from local media showed Abe lying face-up on the street by a guardrail, with blood on his white shirt. One reporter on the scene said two consecutive bangs could be heard during Abe's speech.Local media reported he had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently in the neck.Local media also reported that authorities have arrested a 41-year-old man.Political violence is rare in Japan, a country with strict gun regulations.Abe was reportedly making a stump speech outside a train station ahead of Sunday's upper house election, where analysts say Abe's protege and current prime minister Fumio Kishida hopes to emerge from Abe's shadow and define his premiership.Local media reported Kishida suspended his election campaign after the shooting and was returning to the capital Tokyo.Japan's government said there were no plans to postpone Sunday's election.Abe is Japan's longest-serving prime minister, serving two terms before stepping down in 2020 citing ill health.But he has remained a dominant presence over the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, controlling one of its major factions.
Jennifer Harrison, AZ Patriots leader, would be charged in connection with a pepper spray attack on protesters in Tempe, police said.
One of the suspected robbers is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile during a holdup in Frisco, Texas, authorities said.
Police say it could be months before criminal charges are filed in the investigation.
STORY: "Not that long ago it was said NATO was brain dead. That was wrong. It is exactly the strength of NATO that you don’t hear a lot of it, that it doesn’t play a dominant role when it’s not in the focus of events, but to be there when it is needed. Just like now," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told Germany's parliament ahead of the vote.The result of the vote was met with applause by members of parliament, with a majority voting in favour of it. Germany has become one of the fastest countries to ratify the expansion, coming in closely after Canada, which voted in favour of the expansion on Wednesday (July 6).
Nathaniel S. Butler/GettyWhat is it about sports that makes people succumb to rank sentimentality? Modes of existing that would irritate any person you met in real life—total devotion to your employer, a perfect and abiding love of the place where you live, a single-minded obsession with your profession—are, the second they’re placed in a sports context, transmuted into the features of a winner, of a purely loyal man, of the bringer of truth to this dark world. Every sports hero is made Campbell
News that former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had been shot in broad daylight Friday shocked not only Japan but the entire world, which has come to associate the relatively low-crime nation with strict gun control. Japan, with a population of 125 million, had just 10 gun-related criminal cases last year, resulting in one death and four injuries, according to police. Tokyo had zero gun incidents, injuries or deaths during that same year, although 61 guns were seized there.
Born into a prominent political family, Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot at a campaign event Friday in western Japan, had been the country’s longest-serving prime minister. While credited with bringing a degree of stability to Japan following a period of economic malaise and constant turnover among leaders, Abe angered neighbors South Korea and China — along with many Japanese — with his nationalistic rhetoric and calls to revise the country’s pacifist constitution. Here is a look at some key dates in Abe’s life and career.
Several Norman Rockwell paintings have been removed from the White House and replaced with prints of President Joe Biden, according to Tuesday reports.