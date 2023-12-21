Ex-Leavenworth campus minister indicted for child sexual exploitation: Prosecutors

A 25-year-old man who worked as a campus minister at the University of St. Mary in Leavenworth is facing criminal charges related to the sexual exploitation of a child, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.

Antoine Askari Richardson, of Leavenworth, is accused of four felony charges under an indictment that was unsealed Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

Prosecutors say Richardson worked for the private university at the time of the alleged offenses. He is accused of committing the crimes between October 2022 and March of this year.

Richardson was arrested on the charge and made his initial court appearance at the federal courthouse in Kansas City on Thursday afternoon.

Under the indictment, Richardson is accused of using a child victim to produce child pornography, receiving child sexual abuse images and distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Richardson was ordered held in federal custody pending the outcome of a detention hearing Dec. 28.