Ex-librarian faces 195 charges stemming from alleged Saxton library theft

Jan. 25—SAXTON, Pa. — A former Bedford County librarian is accused of stealing more than $40,000 from Saxton Community Library through dozens of checks.

A financial audit allegedly showed Kristy Williams, while acting as head librarian, wrote $61,408 in checks for herself in 2022, but only entered a portion of the total, $20,075, into the library's QuickBooks accounting software.

"Williams was not an authorized signor for checks and requested authorized signors sign blank checks on multiple different occasions," Saxton police Officer Robert Cirko wrote in an affidavit filed Jan. 22.

Williams, 45, of Huntington County, faces 195 felony charges stemming from 65 different alleged incidents of theft, her online docket shows.

That includes charges of theft by deception, forgery and receiving stolen property.

Cirko said copies of checks Williams wrote to herself were obtained by authorities. The checks allegedly verified the act, which he said was for the purpose of Williams' financial gain.

Police did not indicate how the money was spent.

But Cirko said Williams admitted to cashing the checks after being questioned in December about the missing funds by Saxton Community Library board members.

She was terminated from the position, Cirko added.

A woman who answered the phone at Saxton Community Library on Wednesday said the organization had no comment on the matter.

An advertisement on the library's Facebook page showed the nonprofit was accepting applications for a new head librarian for the Front Street location this week.

Online court records did not list an attorney for Williams.

A preliminary hearing date was not yet scheduled.