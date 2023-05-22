Ex-LMPD cop Mattingly, shot in Breonna Taylor raid, drops lawsuit against Kenneth Walker

Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is interviewed by Darcy Costello and Tessa Duvall of the Courier Journal. Mattingly was wounded during the botched drug raid on Breonna Taylor's apartment. Oct. 20, 2020

A lawsuit filed by former Louisville Metro Police Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has been dismissed, court records show.

Mattingly was shot in the thigh by Walker moments after LMPD officers breached the door to Taylor's apartment during a March 13, 2020, raid. In response, Mattingly and two other LMPD officers fired 32 shots. Taylor was hit six times and died as a result.

Her killing would kick off months of protests in Louisville and nationwide calls for police reform.

In September 2020, Walker sued the city and officers involved in the raid. The next month, Mattingly countersued Walker for battery, assault and emotional distress. In his counterclaim, Mattingly was seeking a jury trial as well, as damages and attorney fees.

Louisville Metro Government settled with Walker in November, paying him $2 million. Walker has maintained that he did not know it was police who were outside the apartment when the door was breached.

An unsigned Jefferson Circuit Court motion dated May 11 said attorneys for both Mattingly and Walker agreed that the claims of Mattingly's counterclaim were to be dismissed, with both parties bearing their own costs.

Kenneth Walker, boyfriend of the late Breonna Taylor, speaks to ABC News and The Courier Journal about the night that Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers. Oct. 21, 2020

An entry on a court record database maintained by the state said Mattingly's counterclaims were dismissed voluntarily on May 19. However, a signed copy of the order was not entered online on Monday afternoon, and a representative of the Office of the Circuit Court clerk said it was not immediately available.

Mattingly was the only officer who fired his weapon during the raid on Taylor's apartment who was not later terminated from the force. He retired from LMPD in 2021.

In August, four former Louisville Metro Police Department officers were federally charged in connection to the raid on Taylor's home.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ex-LMPD cop Mattingly, shot in Breonna Taylor raid, drops lawsuit