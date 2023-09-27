Ex-LMPD Detective Brett Hankison's civil rights trial set. What to know

After some delay, the trial of former Louisville Metro Police Detective Brett Hankison on federal charges that he violated the civil rights of Breonna Taylor and four others the night when she was killed by another officer is scheduled to begin Oct. 30.

Here's what to know about the case ahead of the trial's start.

Who is Brett Hankison? How is he connected to the shooting of Breonna Taylor?

Brett Hankison is a former detective with LMPD who has faced state and federal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor. He was acquitted of the state charges and is now going to trial in federal court.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was inside her South End apartment when she was fatally shot by police officers attempting to serve a search warrant in the early morning of March 13, 2020, as a part of a narcotics investigation.

Seven officers were on scene for the warrant, and three fired their guns: Sgt. John Mattingly and Detectives Hankison and Myles Cosgrove. They fired a combined 32 rounds throughout the apartment.

Hankison had worked for the department about 17 years when he fired 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment through a covered glass door and window. Three of those rounds traveled into an adjacent apartment with a man, pregnant woman and 5-year-old child inside.

Hankison testified in Jefferson Circuit Court that he was trying to protect two fellow detectives at the apartment’s front door, including Mattingly, who was shot in the leg by Kenneth Walker, Taylor's boyfriend. Walker said he thought the police were intruders. Mattingly and Cosgrove returned fire and a bullet from Cosgrove’s gun hit Taylor, killing her.

Didn't Hankison already go to trial for his role in the Breonna Taylor shooting?

No.

In September 2020, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a grand jury had indicted Hankison on three wanton endangerment counts. But that was related to the three people in the apartment adjacent to Taylor's. He and the other officers were not directly charged in her death on the state level.

In March 2022, Hankison was found not guilty on these state charges. He has since had those criminal charges expunged.

Hankison is now federally charged with using excessive force by firing blindly into Taylor’s apartment through the sliding glass door and window. He is accused of violating the civil rights of Taylor, her boyfriend, Walker and the three neighbors.

Is Brett Hankison still employed by the LMPD?

Hankison was fired in 2020 when then-interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder called the rounds he fired "a shock to the conscience."

What happens next?

The trial had been slated to begin Aug. 21, but on a defense motion, U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings earlier this year reset it for Oct. 30. The trial is expected to last approximately two to three weeks, with Jennings saying it could be as long as four weeks.

