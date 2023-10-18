Ex-lobbyist gets 24 months in prison in Michigan medical marijuana bribery scheme

Brian Pierce, a former lobbyist who pleaded guilty to participating in a corruption scheme in Michigan's now-defunct medical marijuana licensing agency, was sentenced to two years in prison by a federal judge Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

Pierce and Vincent Brown both pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bribery, after the federal government charged them for providing $42,000 in cash bribes and other benefits to former Michigan House Speaker Rick Johnson during Johnson's time as chair of the former Michigan Medical Marihuana Licensing Board. Johnson was sentenced to 55 months in prison in September, and must self-surrender to court marshals by Dec. 2, court documents indicate. A fourth individual, Oakland County businessman John Dalaly, was also sentenced to 28 months in prison for his role in the scheme. U.S. District Judge Jane Beckering said Pierce abused his role as a lobbyist, influencing companies seeking approval for medical marijuana licenses to provide bribes.

"You are a poster child of all the harm that can come from public corruption," Beckering said. She also imposed a $25,000 fine on Pierce.

The 24-month prison term was at the top of the guidelines range for Pierce's sentence, accounting for his cooperation with government prosecutors and not having any prior convictions factored in. Beckering noted that Pierce paid $2,000 to a Detroit stripper to have sex with Johnson as a bribe, which she said made her want to issue a 28-month sentence to match Dalaly's term. Ultimately, Beckering said she didn't want to go above the guidelines range.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"(It's) barely sufficient, but not greater than necessary," Beckering said of the sentence.

During his allocution, Pierce accepted responsibility for participating in the corruption scheme.

"I traded in my moral compass for financial gain," he said. "... Choices were made, and each time, they were the wrong ones."

Pierce's attorney, Ben Gonek, declined to talk to reporters following the hearing. In a sentencing memorandum, Gonek had asked Beckering to impose a sentence of one year and one day.

“Mr. Pierce committed a serious violation of federal law that undermines trust in the government. Mr. Pierce immediately cooperated with law enforcement and pled guilty because he knew he was in the wrong and wanted to accept responsibility for his actions," Gonek wrote in the memorandum.

U.S. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris O'Connor noted Pierce's cooperation was substantial, but the five-year statute of limitations has prevented further charges from being issued to date stemming from the medical marijuana corruption probe. Prosecutors had asked for an 18-24 month sentence and a $25,000 fine for Pierce. The government also filed a motion for "downward departure" to reduce Pierce's sentencing guidelines in return for his cooperation.

Brown's sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

According to court documents, Johnson accepted $110,200 in bribes, consisting of cash, private flights and other benefits during his time as chair of the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board.

Johnson, a Republican from Osceola, was House speaker from 2001-04. He came under scrutiny in 2017 when former Gov. Rick Snyder named Johnson, who was a registered lobbyist from 2005 until 2016, as chair of the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer dismantled the board via executive order in 2019, shortly after recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan by voters in 2018.

This story will be updated.

Contact Arpan Lobo: alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on X (Twitter) @arpanlobo.

Become a subscriber today.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-lobbyist gets 2 years in Michigan medical marijuana bribery scheme