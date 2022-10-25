Ex-Logansport teacher accused of soliciting sex with '14-year-old'

Oct. 25—A former Logansport teacher resigned from his most recent job as a teacher's aide at a Muncie school after a video was posted online Sunday of him trying, allegedly, to meet a fabricated 14-year-old boy for sex.

The teacher, 63-year-old Greg Dominick, previously taught in Logansport schools for 39 years before retiring in 2020. This school year he was a teacher's aide at West View Elementary School in Muncie.

Dominick was confronted by an online group called Predator Catchers Indianapolis on Saturday evening at an Applebee's Bar and Grill in Muncie. A member of the group had posed as a 14-year-old boy in the online conversation with Dominick.

The Delaware County prosecutor's office does not plan to charge Dominick with a crime.

The PCI group claimed to have messages exchanged between Dominick and the fabricated 14-year-old boy, alleging that he had sexually explicit conversations with and attempted to meet the boy.

In the video, Dominick originally claimed that he visited the restaurant where the confrontation took place to get a late-night snack, but he eventually admitted that he planned to meet the child there and hoped to start a sexual relationship with the boy.

"The thought ran across my mind that he just wanted to sit and have something to drink or eat and meet each other," Dominick said in a video posted to the PCI group's social media. He was then asked if his plan included touching the child sexually.

"If it happened, yes," he replied.

Dominick claimed that he had never engaged in inappropriate conversations with minors before messaging the 14-year-old. The group asked Dominick about a portion of the online conversation where he claimed that he had a previous sexual relationship with another 14-year-old boy. Dominick responded that he had lied about having experience with another child to make the boy feel more comfortable.

Dominick stated in the video that he was remorseful and wished he had not continued the conversation with the boy, made sexual comments, or agreed to meet with him.

"We all make mistakes in life, and this might be the dumbest thing I've ever done," he said.

During his career in Logansport, Dominick taught fourth grade at Landis Elementary School and coached elementary basketball, middle school tennis and volleyball across various age categories. He was also a bookkeeper and announcer for the high school baseball team and the boys and girls basketball teams.

Dominick retired from Landis after the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020 and moved to Muncie, his hometown. He served as a teaching assistant at West View Elementary until his resignation Sunday.

"(Dominick) did resign his position over the weekend and is no longer with Muncie Community Schools," the schools' chief communications officer, Andy Klotz, confirmed.

While Dominick admitted on the video to solicitation of a minor, it is unlikely that he will be charged with a crime since there has been no official police investigation.

Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman released a statement Monday afternoon addressing the growing trend of vigilantes he referred to as "to-catch-a-predator" groups.

"Generally speaking I think most of these individuals have very noble goals of wanting to help catch those who attempt to have sexual encounters with children," he said. "Although, however noble their intentions, this kind of internet detective work carries significant legal and safety risks.

"There are significant legal and ethical issues that, in my opinion, prevent arrest and prosecution of 'suspects.'"

Hoffman noted that many of his colleagues in other Indiana counties have requested that such groups cease operations. The Indiana State Police do not endorse the groups' activities.

Serious public safety concerns arise when untrained civilians confront people in stings that take place in public places, according to Hoffman. Civilians lack the training of law enforcement officers and have no specialized education, he explained.

Hoffman's statement also noted that evidence collected by civilian groups likely is not admissible in a jury trial.

In the video, Dominick maintained that he had never before conversed sexually with other children or met with other children for sex.

"All I can tell you is, I have never had a (sexually explicit) conversation with another minor," Dominick said in the video.