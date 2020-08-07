Ex-Los Angeles Angels employee charged in Texas overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs

A former employee of the Los Angeles Angels has been charged in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs in 2019, federal officials said Friday.

Ex-Angels communications director Eric Prescott Kay, 45, is charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with Skaggs’ overdose last year in Southlake.

Kay, who was arrested in Fort Worth, made his initial court appearance Friday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey L. Cureton at the Mahon Federal Courthouse.

If convicted, Kay faces a maximum of 20 years in a federal prison.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in July 2019 at the Southlake Town Square Hilton. He died from a mixture of ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office in Fort Worth.