Ex-Louisville cop Brett Hankison's trial in Breonna Taylor shooting begins with key question

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fact that ex-Louisville Metro Police detective Brett Hankison fired shots into Breonna Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020, is not up for debate at his long-awaited criminal trial.

"Brett Hankison is the one that's charged," defense attorney Stew Mathews said in his opening statement Wednesday morning. "He's the one that fired the shots that are the subject of this case. That's not the issue. The issue is: What was the reasoning behind his firing those shots?

Was Hankison acting in defense of his fellow officers when he let off 10 rounds, as Mathews argued?

Or did he show "extreme indifference to human life" throughout his actions that night, as prosecutor Barbara Maines Whaley said?

More: Jordan Morgan, daughter of ex-Kentucky lawmaker, killed in shooting

Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting rounds that penetrated an apartment adjacent to Taylor's that had three people inside. He's pleaded not guilty to the class D felonies and is free on bond.

Wanton endangerment can carry up to one to five years in prison.

A jury for the much-watched trial was finalized Tuesday afternoon. A pool of 250 people was narrowed to 15 over the course of several weeks: 12 jurors and 3 alternates, though the alternates won't be designated until deliberations begin.

The jury is made up of 10 men and five women. At least three are people of color.

Whaley, an assistant attorney general, showed images of how Hankison's shots entered Taylor's apartment through a covered sliding glass door, traveled through a shared wall and came out in the adjacent apartment.

Inside that apartment were Cody Etherton; Chelsey Napper, who was then 7 months pregnant with Etherton's son; and a 5-year-old. Though Taylor is inextricably linked to the case, Etherton, Napper and the child are the victims.

Etherton was the first witness of the trial and described how he was awakened by the banging sound he later figured out was the battering ram on Taylor's front door. When he got out of bed to see if someone was trying to enter his apartment, a bullet flew inches from his head.

Story continues

Thinking of what could have happened upsets Etherton, he said.

"I think about it all the time," he said. "My son would have never even got to meet me and I wouldn't have even got to meet my son."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and emergency room technician, was fatally shot by LMPD officers after they broke into her apartment around 12:40 a.m. with a search warrant to look for drugs and cash as part of a larger narcotics investigation.

Read also: Louisville's West End to get its first hospital in more than 150 years

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one round from his legally owned handgun when officers used a battering ram to force open the apartment's front door. Walker's bullet struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh, severing his femoral artery.

In response, Mattingly fired six rounds, detective Myles Cosgrove fired 16 and Hankison fired 10. Six of those bullets struck Taylor, with Cosgrove firing the fatal shot, the FBI concluded.

None of Hankison's rounds struck Taylor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said.

Hankison was fired in 2020 after a former interim chief called the rounds he shot through the covered door and window "a shock to the conscience."

No one has been charged for Taylor's death.

Reach Tessa Duvall at tduvall@courier-journal.com and 502-582-4059. Twitter: @TessaDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ex-LMPD cop Brett Hankison trial starts. Was he acting in defense?