Ex-Louisville cop pitches new book on deadly Breonna Taylor raid on Megyn Kelly show

A tell-all book by one of the Louisville Metro Police officers involved in the shooting that killed Breonna Taylor hits shelves Tuesday morning.

Retired Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly teamed with conservative media outlet, The Daily Wire, to publish "12 Seconds In The Dark: A Police Officer’s Firsthand Account of the Breonna Taylor Raid."

The release date — March 15 — is just two days after the two-year anniversary of Taylor's March 13, 2020, death.

Mattingly fired six rounds that night, striking Taylor at least once, after he was shot by her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Mattingly required emergency surgery to repair his femoral artery.

Walker has maintained he did not know it was police at the door and the criminal charges against him have been dismissed.

Sgt. John Mattingly sets the record straight on this shocking story that gripped the nation in: "12 Seconds In The Dark: A Police Officer's Firsthand Account of the Breonna Taylor Raid."



Pre-order your copy now: https://t.co/VqbVCGabck pic.twitter.com/wMnDP3BKIU — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 7, 2022

In promotions for the book, Mattingly lambastes the media and celebrities for "lies" told about Taylor's death.

FACT CHECK 2.0: Separating the truth from the lies in the Breonna Taylor police shooting

"When you read '12 Seconds in the Dark,' you will find out the truth of what really happened the night of the Breonna Taylor raid," he says in one Daily Wire video.

The Courier Journal has obtained a copy of the book and will report on its contents.

In a brief Monday interview with Megyn Kelly — titled "How the Media Botched the Breonna Taylor Coverage" — Mattingly and Kelly discussed his past interview with ABC News, done in partnership with The Courier Journal in October 2020.

In addition to footage of Mattingly's interview with TV personality Michael Strahan, Kelly also showed viewers a clip of Strahan, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos discussing the interview in the Good Morning America studio.

"The nerve of these people who know absolutely nothing, absolutely nothing, about law enforcement, nothing, to sit there in judgment of you," Kelly said to Mattingly. "The unmitigated gall. … They sit there, on that set, as pundits, judging a guest after he did them the courtesy of giving them an exclusive interview.

"To me, as a member of the media, John, it's infuriating. That infuriates me," she said. "What did you feel after you saw them do that to you?"

"I was ticked off," Mattingly said, noting the conversation lasted for several hours. "There was a lot of good conversation, a lot of thing that could have been positive for police and public relations, and they chose to leave all that out."

Mattingly's book is available from major booksellers, such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The Courier Journal first broke the news of Mattingly's book deal last April. The book was originally to be called "The Fight for Truth: The Inside Story Behind the Breonna Taylor Tragedy," and published Tennessee-based Post Hill Press.

The uproar over the news was swift, prompting publishing giant Simon & Schuster to say it would not distribute the book for Post Hill Press.

In an August op-ed for conservative website American Thinker, Mattingly wrote he'd decided to "explore other options for my book," and it October it was announced he was publishing with DW Books, a new division of The Daily Wire.

Three officers fired a total of 32 rounds at Taylor's apartment: Mattingly shot six times, Myles Cosgrove shot 16 and Brett Hankison, 10.

Hankison stood trial for wantonly endangering Taylor's neighbors, but was acquitted by a jury after three hours of deliberation.

No one has been charged for Taylor's death.

An FBI investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, talked to the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Monday

Reach Tessa Duvall at tduvall@courier-journal.com and 502-582-4059. Twitter: @TessaDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jonathan Mattingly, ex-LMPD cop, pitches new book on Megyn Kelly show