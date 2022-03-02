Ex-Louisville cop to testify in his trial on charges from the Breonna Taylor shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Commonwealth of Kentucky rested its case against Brett Hankison on Tuesday evening, clearing the way for the former Louisville Metro Police detective to take the stand in his own defense.

Over the course of four days, special prosecutors from the Office of the Attorney General laid out the evidence they said supports the charges of three counts of wanton endangerment, including victim testimony, ballistics testing and more.

But at the end of the state's presentation, defense attorney Stew Mathews said prosecutors failed to meet their burden of probable cause and asked Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith to take the case away from the jury.

Because Smith denied Mathews' motion, the defense will present its case starting Wednesday, including Hankison's testimony, even though he is not required to do so.

Brett Hankison trial: Why Breonna Taylor's mother was kicked out of court during ex-Louisville cop's trial

Hankison is the only officer to face charges for the March 13, 2020, shooting that left Breonna Taylor dead in her apartment.

Hankison's charges are not for Taylor's death, though, but for endangering three of her neighbors.

He fired 10 rounds through a covered patio door and bedroom window; some of those rounds traveled into an adjacent apartment with a man, pregnant woman and child inside.

The expected testimony Wednesday morning will be the first time Hankison has spoken publicly about the shooting in the nearly two years since. He gave a statement to LMPD investigators after the shooting but has not spoken in the news media or court.

Two other former LMPD officers who shot Taylor during the raid avoided testifying in the criminal case against their colleague Tuesday.

Both citing their Fifth Amendment rights, retired Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and ex-detective Myles Cosgrove did not testify in person. Portions of a May 2021 deposition video from a civil lawsuit was played in Cosgrove's absence.

Story continues

Brett Hankison, right, checks his notes before the start of his trial Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison, a former Louisville police officer is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

The Fifth Amendment provides protection against self-incrimination. The FBI still has an ongoing investigation into Taylor's death.

Smith read the jurors a statement instructing jurors to "draw no inference from the fact" that Mattingly nor Cosgrove testified because they were "not available" to either side.

Other officers on scene during the attempted search that night — Michael Nobles, Michael Campbell and Tony James — testified last week.

'Always know your target'

Prosecutors put on LMPD firearms instructor Matthew Gelhausen, who testified to the qualifications and training officers must complete annually. Gelhausen signed off on Hankison's passing of the October 2019 qualification, which including shooting with a primary on-duty weapon and a secondary or plainclothes weapon.

Jurors were told the eight-hour qualification includes a review of firearms safety rules: always treat weapons as if they are loaded, keep the muzzle pointed in a safe direction, keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot and "always know your target, foreground and background."

Prosecutor Barbara Maines Whaley asked if a muzzle flash — which Hankison has claimed he was aiming toward when he fired into Taylor's apartment — would be considered a threat.

Gelhausen said yes.

Breonna Taylor case: Prosecutor attacks rifle argument in ex-cop Brett Hankison's trial

After further questioning from Whaley, Gelhausen said officers need to understand target identification, isolation and background. Essentially, they need to see the threat and what's around it before shooting.

Mathews pressed Gelhausen on a hypothetical situation involving shooting at a silhouette.

"I don't know what you're perceiving, what you're seeing and what you're going through at that point, sir," Gelhausen said.

Mathews later followed up: "Would you agree with me that on March 2020, at 3003 Springfield Drive, when this event occurred, that neither you nor anyone else could testify as to what Brett Hankison perceived?"

Gelhausen agreed.

"If Brett Hankison had failed to be able to describe a target and know what was around it and so on, the rules that you talked about, did he have any alternative other than to just run away?" Mathews asked, prompting an objection from Whaley that was sustained by Smith.

'Like somebody set off a bomb'

Prosecutors ended their case with Chelsey Napper, Taylor's neighbor who was pregnant at the time Hankison's bullets tore through her apartment. Her partner who was also at home that night, Cody Etherton, was the first witness of the case last week.

The night of the shooting, Napper said she and Etherton were asleep by 10 or 10:30. A few hours later, around 12:40 a.m., they were awoken by an "extremely loud" noise that sounded "like somebody set off a bomb."

Etherton jumped out of bed and told Napper someone was shooting into their apartment. Napper then went to her 5-year-old son's bedroom and felt him to make sure he was OK.

Napper made two calls to 911 in the shooting's aftermath; the first to report the shooting and the second to tell dispatchers that their apartment wasn't the one where the shooting happened.

Chelsey Napper, the next door neighbor of Breonna Taylor, holds up an exhibit during questioning from the prosecution Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of Napper during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

Initially, officers on scene were unsure if Napper's apartment's patio door was actually the back door to Taylor's unit; some officers stood nearby with guns pointed toward the door.

Napper said she remembered telling Etherton to get back because "they're going to shoot you as well."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and emergency room technician, was fatally shot by LMPD officers after they forced their way into her apartment with a battering ram around 12:40 a.m. with a search warrant to look for drugs and cash as part of a larger narcotics investigation.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one round from his legally owned handgun when officers used a battering ram to force open the apartment's front door. Walker's bullet struck Mattingly in the thigh, severing his femoral artery.

Previous trial coverage: Jurors visit site of Breonna Taylor shooting in 3rd day of ex-Louisville officer's trial

In response, Mattingly fired six rounds, Cosgrove fired 16 and Hankison fired 10. Six of those bullets struck Taylor, with Cosgrove firing the fatal shot, the FBI concluded.

None of Hankison's rounds struck Taylor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said.

Hankison was fired in 2020 after a former interim chief called the rounds he shot through the covered door and window "a shock to the conscience."

Reach Tessa Duvall at tduvall@courier-journal.com and 502-582-4059. Twitter: @TessaDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ex-cop Brett Hankison to testify in trial of Breonna Taylor shooting