Ex-Louisville cop on trial testifies that Breonna Taylor 'didn't need to die that night'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A well-prepared and at times tearful Brett Hankison took the stand in his own defense Wednesday as the wanton endangerment trial stemming from his role in the Louisville Metro Police shooting of Breonna Taylor neared its end.

The ex-detective, 45, fired 10 rounds into Taylor's apartment during the March 13, 2020, raid gone wrong. Some of those rounds penetrated into a neighboring apartment with a man, pregnant woman and small child inside.

It's those shots — fired into a covered patio door and bedroom window — that led to Hankison's September 2020 indictment for three counts of wanton endangerment, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Over the course of his testimony, Hankison made the case that he knew a fellow officer had been shot and believed his colleagues were being "executed" with a rifle. He fired at the muzzle flash, he said, to try to save them.

"Is there anything, Brett, that you feel like you did wrong on March 13 at 3003 Springfield Drive?" defense attorney Stew Mathews asked.

"Absolutely not," he replied.

"Why did you do what you did?" Mathews asked.

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison describes what he saw in the apartment of Brionna Taylor during testimony Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

"To protect myself," Hankison said. "More importantly, the first, primary function, at that time when I returned fire was to protect my fellow detectives who were stuck in that breezeway."

Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, watched Hankison's testimony from the back row of the courtroom. She was flanked on either side by supporters who embraced her.

Hankison called the whole situation a "tragedy" that "didn't have to happen."

He began to opine about "certain actions by" an unnamed person or people when prosecutor Barbara Maines Whaley objected.

A mural of Breonna Taylor adorns the basketball court in Lannan Park in the Portland neighborhood. June 15, 2021

Earlier in his testimony, Hankison said he thought the apartment complex was a fourplex with two downstairs units and two upstairs. At a briefing ahead of the search warrant execution, detectives had not been given any photos or layouts of the apartment building.

Hankison was not an investigator in the narcotics case leading up to the warrant; he was only there as a K9 officer to help with the search.

Because of this, he said, he did not know there was an apartment adjacent to Taylor's in the direction he fired.

But there was. Inside apartment 3, which mirrored Taylor's unit, was Chelsey Napper, Cody Etherton and Napper's 5-year-old son.

Etherton and Napper both testified as witnesses for the prosecution earlier in the trial and described the fear they felt as bullets tore through their dining and living rooms.

Chelsey Napper, the next door neighbor of Breonna Taylor, holds up an exhibit during questioning from the prosecution Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of Napper during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

Napper told the jury Tuesday that it sounded "like somebody set off a bomb."

Hankison acknowledged the victims in his testimony.

"I saw Ms. Napper and Mr. Etherton up here for the first time and I felt sincere empathy for them," he said. "That was something, if my daughter was shot at, or if bullets came into our house, that would be very concerning and I apologize to her for that.

"And Ms. Taylor's family, it was just, she didn't need to die that night."

Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison wipes a tear from his eye as he is questioned by his defense attorney Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

Whaley again interrupted Hankison with an objection, and Palmer and her supporters left the courtroom at that moment.

Hankison's testimony resumed in the afternoon following a lunch break. The jury was expected to get the case Thursday.

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman and emergency room technician, was fatally shot by LMPD officers after they forced their way into her apartment with a battering ram around 12:40 a.m. with a search warrant to look for drugs and cash as part of a larger narcotics investigation.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired one round from his legally owned handgun when officers used a battering ram to force open the apartment's front door. Walker's bullet struck Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly in the thigh, severing his femoral artery.

In response, Mattingly fired six rounds, detective Myles Cosgrove fired 16 and Hankison fired 10. Six of those bullets struck Taylor, with Cosgrove firing the fatal shot, the FBI concluded.

None of Hankison's rounds struck Taylor, Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said.

Hankison was fired in 2020 after a former interim chief called the rounds he shot through the covered door and window "a shock to the conscience."

No one has been charged for Taylor's death.

Reach Tessa Duvall at tduvall@courier-journal.com and 502-582-4059. Twitter: @TessaDuvall.

