Ex-Louisville police detective faces federal charges in Breonna Taylor shooting

The FBI has arrested and charged the former Louisville Metro Police detective who was fired for lying on the search warrant that led to the deadly 2020 raid at Breonna Taylor's apartment.

Joshua Jaynes was taken into custody Thursday morning by the FBI, according to attorney Thomas Clay, who is representing Jaynes.

Clay said it was unclear what the official charges are but he believes it relates to conspiracy to falsify records in relation to a federal investigation.

Breonna Taylor case: Ex-detective's firing upheld by Jefferson Circuit Court judge

The charges were not immediately available in the federal court tracking system.

Former Louisville Metro Police detective Joshua Jaynes listens to testimony by Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer during Jaynes' merit board hearing. Jaynes was terminated for his involvement in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by LMPD officers. June 30, 2021

Clay added that Jaynes was taken to a detention facility in Oldham County and that he is unsure of when his initial court hearing may occur. The attorney also said he heard two other LMPD personnel involved in the Taylor case, Kelly Hanna Goodlett and Kyle Meany, may face federal charges as well.

FACT CHECK 2.0:Separating the truth from the lies in the Breonna Taylor police shooting

Jaynes was fired in January 2021 for inserting what former interim Chief Yvette Gentry found to be an untruthful statement in his sworn affidavit for the warrant to search Taylor's apartment.

LMPD officers fatally shot Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician and Black woman, on March 13, 2020 while attempting to carry out the search of her South End apartment, sparking widespread protests around the country.

In the affidavit, which he swore to before a judge, Jaynes wrote he'd verified through a U.S. Postal Inspector that Taylor's ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, a suspected drug trafficker, was having packages delivered to her apartment.

But Jaynes had actually spoken to another officer, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who had gotten information from Shively Police, not the postal inspector.

More:What to know about 7 Louisville Metro Police cases the FBI is investigating for misconduct

And, according to those Shively officers, postal inspectors said there were no packages.

Story continues

Two other police officers connected to the Taylor case — Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison — were also fired for their roles.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Ex-Louisville police detective charged in Breonna Taylor case