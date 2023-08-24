Ex-Loveland High School teacher's aide sentenced for videos of child sex abuse

A former teacher's aide at Loveland High School who possessed videos of children being sexually abused will undergo sex offender treatment at a lockdown facility as part of a sentence imposed this week.

Michael Milesky, 39, pleaded guilty last month in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to multiple counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, a low-level felony charge.

On Wednesday, Judge Pat Dinkelacker sentenced Milesky to three years of probation. If he violates probation, he faces up to four years in prison.

Milesky will have to complete a four- to six-month sex offender treatment program at River City Correctional Center in Camp Washington. Prosecutors recommended that program as part of his sentence.

Milesky was charged in October 2022. The district fired him as soon as it found out about the charges, officials have said.

Superintendent Mike Broadwater said at the time that authorities assured him that Milesky’s actions took place off school grounds.

Milesky worked for Loveland schools as an education paraprofessional for more than eight years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked as an assistant football coach at the high school between 2015 and 2018. In 2015, he was an assistant softball coach at Mount Notre Dame High School, the profile says.

Milesky's attorney, Scott Rubenstein, declined to comment.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ex-Loveland schools employee sentenced for videos of child sex abuse