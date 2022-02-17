Ex-Macomb prosecutor Eric Smith at sentencing says he made very poor decisions, choices

For years, Eric Smith's job was to put criminals in Macomb County behind bars.

From high-profile cases, including convicted wife-murderer Stephen Grant, to low-level misdemeanors, Smith touted himself as "one tough prosecutor."

But as Smith was bringing thieves to justice with one hand, federal prosecutors say he was stealing from his campaign fund with the other.

Now, the former Macomb County prosecutor is a criminal, sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in a federal prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith walks outside the United States District Court in Detroit on Feb. 16, 2022. Smith was sentenced for stealing money from his campaign fund.

Smith was apologetic before Judge Linda V. Parker as a half-dozen of his relatives and supporters sat masked and socially distanced in the courtroom. He hugged each of them after the sentencing, which lasted more than an hour.

Smith, who bowed his head for much of the hearing, said he made "very poor choices and very poor decisions."

More: Ex-Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith in federal court: 'I acted for my own benefit'

“I did the worst thing I could do and covered it up,” the 55-year-old Macomb Township man said. “I asked friends to help me. I involved them in my mess. Of all the things I did wrong, that’s what I feel worst about. I’m sorry for involving you … sorry for putting you in that position. I just wanted to rent space (for my campaign office). I had every intention of paying it back. Everything about it was wrong. I apologize to campaign donors … the good folks in Macomb County who put their faith in me and I let them down.”

At one point, Smith appeared to break down, and Parker told him to take a moment.

“I’m not proud of how I left that office,” Smith said. “I’m really not proud about what I did to my family, for dragging our good name through the mud. Mom and dad, you raised us better than that,” Smith said through tears. “I apologize to my wife and children … sorry about the bills you’re worrying about. Sorry for what this is doing to our kids. They’re sweet kids and they don’t deserve it.”

Story continues

Smith is to report to the U.S. Marshals within 90 days, immediately pay a $20,000 fine, will be supervised for 18 months upon release and forfeit $69,950 he received from the scheme.

"As an elected prosecutor, his conduct strikes at the very core of our justice system. Today’s sentence proves that our justice system works and that no one, not even a county’s chief law enforcement officer is above the law," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a statement.

U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison speaks outside the United States District Court in Detroit on Feb. 16, 2022. Smith was sentenced for stealing money from his campaign fund.

Smith took just under $75,000 from his campaign fund in a kickback scheme from 2012 to 2019. Federal officials said he stole the campaign money and tried to get a friend and two of his assistant prosecutors to make false statements to federal law enforcement officers and a federal grand jury.

Smith pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in January 2021, with the sentencing guidelines of 15 months to 21 months in prison, per a plea agreement with the federal government.

Federal prosecutors asked that Smith be sentenced to the maximum of 21 months.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Moran said Smith led a privileged life and did not fit the description of a defendant who had a troubled life when he ran the schemes.

“(Smith) was pocketing money that didn’t belong to him. It’s rare that a prosecutor would steal and would use his position of authority to cover up a crime," Moran said.

He said Smith withdrew 62 checks totaling about $55,000 and pocketed the money in small amounts. He said Smith should have realized he was wrong.

"He did it again and again and again,” Moran said.

Former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith looks around the courtroom of visiting judge Cynthia Arvant inside 41B District Court in Clinton Township on July 9, 2021.

Moran said he reviewed letters of support sent on Smith’s behalf, saying there were letters indicating that Smith has a moral compass, including one letter from the Macomb County sheriff.

“One said he lost his way for a short time. One letter from the elected sheriff said (Smith) admitted his responsibility and should receive credit for cooperation,” Moran said, adding Smith didn't cooperate, but obstructed justice.

"He dragged three assistant prosecutors into his web of lies," he said.

More: Oakland County judge assigned embezzlement case of ex-Macomb prosecutor Eric Smith

More: Former Macomb chief assistant prosecutor pleads guilty to misdemeanors

Federal prosecutors said the scheme involved phony "rent" checks for office space, with checks drawn from his campaign fund from 2012 to 2019 that was kicked back to him for personal expenses.

In 2016, they said, Smith received a $15,000 kickback from a $20,000 check that was drawn from the campaign fund and given to an assistant prosecutor ostensibly for "consulting work." That assistant prosecutor has resigned.

Smith's attorney John Dakmak asked Parker to sentence Smith to probation, saying Smith is a Type-1 diabetic with an insulin pump and has contracted COVID-19 twice even while vaccinated.

“This case was not about trading for influence. This case was about personal failing. He obstructed justice," Dakmak said.

He said the amount of money Smith admitted to pocketing was not life-changing and the crime stemmed from Smith's friend in real estate wanting to rent him a space for a campaign office.

John Dakmak, the attorney for former Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith, talks to visiting judge Cynthia Arvant inside 41B District Court in Clinton Township on July 9, 2021.

Dakmark said Smith told the friend he wanted to pay rent, but the real estate friend allegedly said to him: “I’ll just give you the money back."

“It just got too easy, too easy and that’s where he failed. He knew he was getting in hot water," Dakmak said.

He said Smith lost his profession as a prosecutor and his career as an attorney. Smith said he's now helping with homework, making breakfast, packing lunches and going to tournaments with his daughters and he wanted the opportunity to focus on his family.

Parker told Smith he caused “incalculable" damage to the criminal justice system and his schemes violated the public trust despite his significant contributions in his former role as prosecutor.

“Mr. Smith’s deeds in his case are egregious,” Parker said. “This court has to take into consideration the general concept and terms that no one is above the law. While this is not a violent crime, this is a crime that hurts the public (trust).”

Parker said Smith’s actions were damaging and blatant. While she acknowledged his health challenges, she reminded him the Bureau of Prisons has health services for prisoners.

More: Prosecutor suspended for role in kickback scheme in Macomb County

More: Businessman: Ex-Macomb prosecutor tried to 'disguise' security work done at his home

Smith's sentencing was delayed, in part, because of a preliminary exam in an unrelated embezzlement case in which he is accused of taking $600,000 from his former office's drug and forfeiture funds for personal use and unauthorized business expenses, including a security system at his home.

Michigan State Police raid the home of Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith in Macomb Twp., Mich., Monday, May 13, 2019.

Smith resigned as prosecutor in 2020 shortly after being charged by the Michigan Attorney General's office in the multi-count embezzlement case.

On Monday, Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant was assigned to hear the embezzlement case against Smith and his former chief assistant Derek Miller after Macomb circuit judges disqualified themselves.

Smith, who spent more than 15 years as prosecutor and more years as an assistant prosecutor, and Miller, a former county treasurer, are scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 28 in Macomb County Circuit Court.

(L to R) Former assistant prosecutor Derek Miller listens to testimony with his attorney Steve Fishman before his preliminary exam in front of visiting judge Cynthia Arvant inside 41B District Court in Clinton Township on July 9, 2021.

Miller, who is charged with misconduct in office and conspiracy to commit a legal act in an illegal manner, resigned Sunday ahead of an administrative hearing.

Staff writer Lauren Wethington contributed to this report.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Macomb prosecutor Eric Smith sentenced to 21 months in federal prison