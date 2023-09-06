Ex-Macomb public works commissioner Anthony Marrocco released from federal prison

Former Macomb County power broker and Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco’s short federal prison stint is over.

Marrocco was released from federal prison Friday after serving nearly three months in a widespread corruption probe in Macomb County. He reported to federal prison in Morgantown, West Virginia, on June 15.

The federal Bureau of Prisons website had listed a release date of Sept. 3, but spokesperson Randilee Giamusso said in an email Tuesday that if a person's release date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, the person may be released on the last preceding weekday, per a program statement.

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco leaves the federal courthouse in Port Huron after being sentenced Thursday, March 16, 2023, to three months in prison and two years of supervised release in a corruption probe.

After his release from prison, the county's former longtime Democratic public works commissioner is to serve two years of supervised release, with the first 450 days in home detention in northern Macomb County, per his sentence in March.

No golf, no parties and a $50,000 fine

U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland in Port Huron also said as part of the sentence Marrocco is not to use the internet or have guests or visitors who aren’t preapproved. No parties or golf. And he is to be monitored by a GPS tether for nearly a year, 360 days, while on home detention in Ray Township. (Marrocco also had been living in Florida).

Marrocco also is to start paying $50,000 in fines next week, beginning with his first $2,500 payment Sept. 15. He’s to pay that amount to the clerk of the court on the 15th day of every month, via electronic payment service, according to federal court records filed in May.

He’s also to report any regular monthly increase in gross income of 10% or more or any material change in monthly gross income, material defined as any change affecting his ability to make the monthly payments or warranting an increase or decrease in the payment amounts because of a monthly increase or decrease in gross income of 10% or more, per court records.

Marrocco key to wide-ranging corruption probe

Every 18 months, he also must complete and submit a financial statement of debtor form with required attachments, according to the records.

The federal probe snagged politicians from both sides of the aisle and businessmen in Wayne and Oakland counties, including trash kingpin Chuck Rizzo and towing titan Gasper Fiore. But Marrocco was the one the feds wanted, a key high-profile figure in the yearslong investigation.

Marrocco, who lost reelection in 2016, was indicted in 2020 on four charges, including extortion. He pleaded guilty to one count of attempted extortion in September 2022. The other three charges were dismissed.

Federal prosecutors said that in April 2016, Marrocco sought to pressure a developer to purchase tickets to his fundraiser by indicating the developer’s permit applications to public works would be delayed or denied if he did not. The developer was not identified by name, but the plea agreement stated the developer was the owner or part-owner of multiple companies that performed work in Macomb County and elsewhere.

