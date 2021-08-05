Ex-mailman gets probation for dumping 5,833 pieces of mail

Aug. 5—A former U.S. Postal Service employee from Schoharie County was sentenced to probation Wednesday as a result of his conviction on charges that he dumped mail instead of delivering it.

According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Northern District of New York, Tanner Brown, 25, of Cobleskill, was sentenced in federal court in Syracuse to 18 months of probation and was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine. Brown had previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of delaying the mail.

As a part of his guilty plea, Brown admitted that between Jan. 1 and July 24, 2019, while working as a postal carrier, he intentionally detained and failed to deliver 5,833 pieces of mail. Instead of delivering this mail to its intended recipients in Onondaga County, Brown drove it to Sharon Springs, where he dumped some of it in a grassy field and the rest of it in a wooded area underneath a pile of discarded tires.

When agents recovered the mail from those locations, the release said, they discovered that much of it was first-class mail and that most of it was wet, dirty or covered in bugs. The Postal Service eventually delivered as much of the recovered mail as it could, and Brown is no longer employed by the Postal Service.

Brown was also ordered to serve 100 hours of community service as part of his sentence, which was pronounced by Chief United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby, who presided over the case.

This case was investigated by the USPS Office of the Inspector General, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Perry, the release said..