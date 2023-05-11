Ex-marine set to be charged over Jordan Neely subway killing, report says

Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Authorities in New York are expected as early as Friday morning to charge a former marine who put fellow subway passenger Jordan Neely in a chokehold that killed him, a local television station reported.

Citing two sources familiar with the matter, NBC4 in New York said that the decision to charge Daniel Penny, 24, had been made by the Manhattan district attorney’s office – and will happen without the charges being presented to a grand jury. ABC News reported that Penny would be charged with manslaughter in the second degree.

Neely’s killing has triggered widespread anger across New York and the US. The death of Neely, an unhoused Michael Jackson impersonator who was Black, has become a symbol of inequality in the US as well as concern over racism and paranoia over crime and vigilantism. Penny is white.

The incident played out after Neely entered a train carriage yelling that he was tired and hungry and ready to die. A four-minute video captured by a freelance journalist showed other riders pinning Neely down and Penny putting him in a chokehold that he maintained for long after Neely had stopped moving and as at least one passenger urged him to let go.

Police found Neely unconscious, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators determined he died from having his neck compressed, and his death was ruled a homicide by a city medical examiner.

Officers detained Penny and questioned him, but released him without booking him with a crime.

Demonstrators have held regular protests in New York calling Neely’s death vigilantism by a white man against a Black subway passenger who was experiencing homelessness as well as having longstanding mental health struggles after his mother’s murder when he was a teenager. Neely was well known to homelessness advocates in the city and had been arrested multiple times.

Neely’s family have condemned Penny for offering neither “an apology nor an expression of regret” in a statement of about the incident that he released through lawyers and which highlighted Neely’s mental health struggles.

They called the statement “a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life”, the Neely family said.

“The truth is, he knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck, and squeezed and kept on squeezing,” they added.