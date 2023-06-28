Ex-Maryland police chief gets multiple life sentences in "revenge fires" case

A former police chief in Maryland was sentenced Tuesday to eight life sentences plus 75 years for setting a series of 12 fires targeting people who he felt had wronged him, CBS Baltimore reported.

Former Laurel Police Chief David Crawford's sentences are concurrent, so his actual prison sentence is two life sentences, plus 75 years.

Crawford, 71, has maintained his innocence throughout his trial, and his attorney said he plans to appeal the court's ruling, CBS Baltimore reported.

Crawford was found guilty in March of eight counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of arson and a count of malicious burning connected to the fires that were set in six counties over a decade. He was arrested in March 2021.

Prosecutors said Crawford was motivated by the slightest of grudges, using gasoline to burn people's cars, garages and homes.

David Crawford, the former Laurel Police Chief, was sentenced on Tuesday to eight life sentences plus 75 years for a series of "revenge" fires in six counties in Maryland over a decade. https://t.co/XQKiooDEYx — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) June 28, 2023

In what prosecutors called "very strong circumstantial case," detectives used cellphone data, relationships and computer searches identify Crawford as the suspect. Police also discovered a coded "target list" on Crawford's phone, according to charging documents.

Officials say the case started with a fire in Prince George's County in 2011. Crawford was also linked with a series of fires in Howard County between 2017-18. They were all deemed "incendiary" in nature, meaning there were no accidental sources found in the area of the fire.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the structures and vehicles that Crawford intentionally set on fire were connected to victims with whom he or his wife, Mary, had previous disagreements.

All of the fires were set outside of the homes sometime around 3 a.m. when occupants would be sleeping inside.

The victims include a former city official, three former law enforcement officials, two relatives, two of Crawford's former physicians and a resident in his neighborhood. One of the victims was his stepson.

Crawford is a former local law enforcement official who last served in 2010 when he resigned as Chief of the City of Laurel Police Department. He also served as police chief for District Heights and previously worked for the Prince George's County Police Department as a major in 2000.

Howard County State's Attorney Rich Gibson told CBS Baltimore he is pleased with this sentence and hopes it brings peace to the victims of the fires.

"I think there is true evil in the world and I think this is an example of that," Gibson said.

