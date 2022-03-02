Ex-Mayor Asks For More Time Before Prison

BOSTON — Jasiel Correia, the former wunderkind mayor of Fall River who was convicted on fraud and corruption charges, still doesn't want to go to prison.

Corriea is scheduled to report to prison Thursday by noon, but has asked for yet another delay. He has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The 30-year-old has already been granted a delay five times since November, when he said his family's small business needed help through the holidays.

Then it was the COVID-19 surge, followed by his pending appeal, followed by the Bureau of Prisons saying they "couldn't accommodate a self-surrender on the weekend."

Now comes what his lawyers said in a brief would be his final request for delay due to his co-defendant having her change of plea and sentencing date scheduled for March 7 and his deadline to file an appeal brief on March 30.

"At this time, Mr. Correia respectfully renews his suggestion that it would be most efficient simply to stay his surrender pending final resolution of whether he will be permitted to remain on release pending appeal," the motion reads.

Last May Correia was found guilty of 21 counts of wire fraud, filing false tax returns and extortion. He was acquitted on three other counts, including extortion.

Correia was elected mayor at 23 years old in 2015. He reluctantly stepped down from intense pressure after he was accused of bankrolling his lavish lifestyle by defrauding investors and taking bribes from marijuana companies.

Prosecutors said he used more than $230,000 of investor dollars from his "SnoOwl" app on a Mercedes, designer clothing, adult entertainment, student loans and dating services. They also said he extorted marijuana vendors who wanted to do business in Fall River.

Correia fought to remain in office even as scandal engulfed him. In one instance in March 2019, voters opted to recall him — but the next step on the ballot was choosing his successor, and he outperformed four other candidates.

This article originally appeared on the Seekonk-Swansea Patch