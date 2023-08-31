BOSTON - David S. Finnerty of Rutland, a former sergeant with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority police, was arrested on federal charges Thursday for his handling of a report on another officer's alleged assault of a man at a subway station.

Finnerty, 47, indicted on two counts of filing false reports, was taken into custody by the FBI, according to the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

According to authorities, Finnerty was the supervisor of a transit officer who was accused of assaulting a man the morning of July 27, 2018, at the Ashmont MBTA station. The indictment alleges that Finnerty falsified a report on the case, specifically by including false and misleading statements, and by omitting information.

“Today, the FBI arrested former Transit Police Sgt. David Finnerty for violating his oath by filing false reports to try and obstruct an investigation into another officer’s assault on a man at the MBTA’s Ashmont station," said Jodi Cohen, the FBI special agent in charge of the Boston officer. "We believe Sgt. Finnerty not only failed to lead by example, but betrayed the trust placed in him by his fellow officers, and the public.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Ex-MBTA police officer from Rutland arrested for alleged filing of false report on subway assault