Ex-McKinsey Partner Gets Two Years for Trading on Goldman Deal

(Bloomberg) -- A former McKinsey & Co. partner who led a team that advised Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on its acquisition of a financial technology company was sentenced to two years in prison for insider trading on the deal.

Puneet Dikshit pleaded guilty in December to a single count of securities fraud, admitting he bought short-term GreenSky Inc. options ahead of the bank’s Sept. 15 announcement that it planned to acquire the company for about $2.24 billion.

According to the indictment, Dikshit made about $450,000 from his illegal trades. He used two accounts, one in his wife’s name, and sometimes made trades on his work computer. The day before the deal was announced, Dikshit searched Google for “what happens to options when company is acquired” and “greensky market cap,” prosecutors said. He also checked his broker’s web page for information about $10 GreenSky call options.

Prosecutors argued in court papers that Dikshit should get up to three years in prison, calling his conduct “shocking, egregious, and brazen.”

Dikshit, who agreed to forfeit $455,017, asked to be given no jail time. He will be deported after he finishes his sentence.

According to prosecutors, Goldman hired McKinsey in late 2019 to consult on its planned acquisition and integration of GreenSky, which sells technology that allows banks and merchants to make “buy-now-pay-later” loans to consumers at the point of sale. Dikshit led McKinsey’s New York unsecured lending practice at the time.

Goldman’s acquisition of GreenSky closed on March 29.

In addition to running Google searches on options and GreenSky, Dikshit also used his work computer to read up on former McKinsey global head Rajat Gupta, who was found guilty in 2012 of using his position as a Goldman board member to pass illegal tips to Galleon Group Inc. co-founder Raj Rajaratnam. Gupta was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

The case is U.S. v. Dikshit, 21-cr-00760, U.S. District Court Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

