Ex-medical researcher loses appeal in wife’s cyanide death

Associated Press
·1 min read

A judge has rejected the lone appeal issue remaining for a former University of Pittsburgh medical researcher convicted in what prosecutors said was the cyanide poisoning death of his wife almost a decade ago.

Seventy-three-year-old Robert Ferrante is serving a life term without possibility of parole following his murder conviction in the 2013 death of 41-year-old Dr. Autumn Klein.

RELATED >> Robert Ferrante’s latest appeal in wife’s cyanide death mostly denied, with one exception

Authorities said blood tests confirmed that she died due to ingestion of cyanide, which prosecutors allege Ferrante put in her energy drink.

RELATED >> Attorney for man convicted of killing wife with cyanide asking for new trial

The Tribune-Review reports that a judge on Thursday rejected his argument that his former attorneys erred in withdrawing a request to a jury chosen in another county.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Washington medical examiner report says father, 2 daughters died of starvation in December West Mifflin police investigating armed robbery at BP gas station Swindell Bridge over Parkway North closed indefinitely VIDEO: Zambelli Fireworks preparing for another Fourth of July holiday DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories

  • Court overturns former lawyer’s conviction in shooting death of his wife

    The Georgia Supreme Court overturned a former lawyer’s conviction in the shooting death of his wife.

  • Amazon agrees to drop Prime cancellation 'dark patterns' in Europe

    Amazon has agreed to simplify the process required for cancelling its Prime membership subscription service across its sites in the European Union, both on desktop and mobile interfaces, following a series of complaints from regional consumer protection groups. The coordinated complaints about Amazon's confusing and convoluted cancellation process for Prime were announced back in April 2021 -- so it's taken just over a year for the e-commerce giant to agree to change its ways. Following the engagement with EU regulators, the Commission said today that Amazon started to make some revisions to the Prime web interface -- such as labelling the cancel button more clearly and shortening the explanatory text -- but today's announcement is that it has agreed to further simplify the experience by further reducing the text so consumers do not get distracted by warnings and deterred from cancelling.

  • Lukashenko Says Russia Should Be 'Ready' to Use Nuclear Weapons

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed nuclear weapons with Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergey Lavrov at a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, on Thursday, June 30.“We have not done it yet. But we have to be ready,” said Lukashenko, regarding mirroring the aviation drills carried out by western countries that utilize planes designed to carry nuclear weapons.Lavrov added that these types of drills violate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty of 1968.Belarus has proven to be a strong ally to Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine. Five days earlier, Lukashenko met with President Putin in Moscow where they also discussed the American supply of nuclear weapons stored in Europe.“It is better to show what may happen than for the real thing to happen,” said Lukashenko. Credit: President of Belarus via Storyful

  • Kentucky appeals court rules on AG Daniel Cameron's push to again stop abortions

    A judge issued a temporary hold on the state's "trigger law," which will ban most abortions in Kentucky.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court removes one more obstacle in Kohler golf course development

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court decided conservationists haves no legal standing to challenge a land swap between the DNR and Kohler Co.

  • Supreme Court in Texas blocks order that allowed clinics to resume abortion

    The order comes days just after some doctors had resumed seeing patients after the overturning of the landmark legal ruling of Roe v. Wade.

  • Palestinians give bullet that killed journalist to US team

    The Palestinian Authority on Saturday said it has given the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to American forensic experts, taking a step toward resolving a standoff with Israel over the investigation into her death. Abu Akleh, a veteran correspondent who was well known throughout the Arab world, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military raid on May 11 in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians, along with Abu Akleh's colleagues who were with her at the time, say she was killed by Israeli fire.

  • U.S. Supreme Court asks Maryland to bar protests at justices' homes

    The U.S. Supreme Court’s top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and “threatening activity” have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July 1 letter to Hogan, noting that Maryland law prohibits people from intentionally assembling “in a manner that disrupts a person’s right to tranquility in the person’s home.” “I am writing to request that the Maryland State Police, in conjunction with local authorities as appropriate, enforce laws prohibiting picketing outside the homes of Supreme Court justices who live in Maryland,” Curley told Hogan, according to a copy of the letter posted on the Fox News website.

  • 3 police officers killed in Kentucky by suspect with rifle

    Three law enforcement officers were killed and five wounded in eastern Kentucky when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, authorities said. Police took 49-year-old Lance Storz into custody late Thursday night after an hourslong standoff at a home in Allen, a small town in the hills of Appalachia. The responding officers encountered “pure hell” when they arrived on the scene, Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt told reporters Friday afternoon.

  • Suspects Allegedly Stabbed Woman 484 Times, One Reportedly Said Victim 'Put Up A Good Fight'

    One of the two suspects accused of stabbing a woman hundreds of times during a Maine robbery gone wrong has allegedly said that the victim “put up a good fight.” Kimberly Neptune, 43, was found murdered in her home in Perry — 100 miles east of Bangor on the Canadian border — on April 21, the Maine State Police said previously in a press release. She was found by her brother after being stabbed 484 times, Fox 23 reports, including in her legs, stomach, neck and head, according to an autopsy repor

  • Mom accused of flashing inmates as her kids played now faces prison time, PA judge says

    When the police arrived on the scene, the woman was lying on top of her car, and the prison inmates were shouting, officials said.

  • Woman steals her mom’s car, sells it for $500, police say

    A woman was arrested after stealing her mother’s car and then selling the vehicle for just $500, according to the Covington Police Department. When she returned to her home on Cottonwood Place in Covington, her 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was missing. A little more than a month later, on April 24, Covington Police said a woman was pulled over driving the stolen Monte Carlo in Memphis at the intersection of North McLean and Poplar Avenue.

  • Man, woman arrested after 230+ fake drive-out tags found at Frayser home, MPD says

    A man and woman were arrested for creating over 230 fake drive-out tags for a profit.

  • Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

    via YouTube/CBS NewsPolice have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week.A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.The arrest comes two days after the brutal

  • 2 arrested, dogs taken from Gwinnett home where police have been called out to 65 times

    Gwinnett County police issued a warrant at 1376 Tullifenney Court in Grayson on Wednesday. Days earlier, police responded to an argument between two groups at the home that ended up with two people shot.

  • 'I fought so long to get him home': Mother warned son to 'stay away' from Jacksonville's Eastside

    Edward Taylor's mother doesn't understand why he wouldn't stay away from the Eastside after being cleared of a 1986 rape. Now he's in jail again.

  • 'Brutal video': Akron braces for protests, release of footage of fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    The Akron Police Department is expected to provide details of the shooting, including body camera footage, at a news conference Sunday.

  • TikTok influencer exposed breasts to boys at pool for livestream, Georgia cops say

    “Numerous complaints” were filed about the video, deputies say.

  • 5 teens arrested in Slidell, accused of shooting, carjacking Uber driver

    5 teens arrested in Slidell, accused of shooting, carjacking Uber driver

  • Jared D. McNutt sentenced to eight-12 years in prison for rape of 12-year-old

    Jared D. McNutt, 19, will spend at least eight years in prison for raping a 12-year-old