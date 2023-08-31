Ex-Memphis police officer sentenced to 18 months prison after hitting arrestee with pistol

A former Memphis police officer who pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting a man who was in his custody was sentenced to a year and a half in prison and a year of supervised release Thursday, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release.

The former officer, Armando Joel Bustamante, told a federal judge in February that he hit a man in the head with his service pistol while the man was in his custody on Jan. 16, 2021. Bustamante was on duty at the time.

"This former Memphis police officer is being held accountable for violently assaulting a man in his custody without any justification," Assistant Attorney General of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division Kristen Clarke said in the press release. "The Justice Department will aggressively prosecute those law enforcement officers who abuse their authority and violate federal civil rights."

The victim's identity wasn't released. Charging documents identified the person only as "M.L."

"The defendant struck M.L. with his pistol, a dangerous weapon, and with his hands, without legal justification, resulting in bodily injury to M.L.," the charging document alleged.

"Public trust in law enforcement is essential to public safety," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee Kevin Ritz said in Thursday's press release. "When an officer violates that trust, it makes policing less effective and far more dangerous for both officers and average citizens. We will continue to work with our partners in local and state law enforcement to root out those who violate public trust and endanger those they've been sworn to protect."

After Bustamante hit the man, who the DOJ said suffered "bodily injury," the Memphis Police Department launched an internal investigation the same day, MPD said in an email to The Commercial Appeal after Bustamante pleaded guilty in February.

He was scheduled for an administrative hearing into the excessive use of force, under the charges of "excessive/unnecessary force and personal conduct," MPD said. However, Bustamante resigned prior to the hearing.

After entering a guilty plea on Feb. 14, The CA requested Bustamante's MPD personnel file through a public records request. That request has not been fulfilled, with MPD saying repeatedly that the department is "still in the process of retrieving, reviewing and/or redacting the requested records."

The DOJ launched a pattern-or-practice investigation into the Memphis Police Department in late July, months after MPD officers beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in January. Nichols died three days after the beating. Those five officers were charged weeks after the beating, and calls to investigate the department came from multiple officials and activists.

The investigation will look at whether or not MPD officers regularly use excessive force, conduct illegal searches or engage in race-based policing and target Black people in Memphis.

Bustamante's assault on the man in his custody falls within the five-year time period that DOJ investigators will focus on during the investigation. The sentencing also comes at a time when the team assigned to investigate the department is in Memphis to host in-person community meetings about MPD.

The first in-person event was Wednesday evening at the National Civil Rights Museum, and another was Thursday evening at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ex-MPD officer given 18 months in prison for assaulting arrested man