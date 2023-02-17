Ex-Memphis police officers plead not guilty in Tyre Nichols' death

Five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty Friday morning to criminal charges related to their involvement in the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols.

The former officers — Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley and Desmond Mills, Jr. — each face one count of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, official oppression and two counts of official misconduct.

Nichols was pulled over in a traffic stop in the evening hours of Jan. 7 for what the Memphis Police Department originally said was reckless driving. In the weeks since Nichols' death, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "C.J." Davis said internal investigators could not confirm whether or not he was actually driving recklessly.

In body camera footage, officers could be seen yelling multiple commands at Nichols before pulling him from the car and dragging him to the ground. After being pepper sprayed, Nichols could be seen jumping up and running away.

As Nichols ran, Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill — who has since been fired, but not charged — could be seen firing his taser at Nichols. Nichols pulled off his jacket and continued running away.

When other officers caught Nichols, less than 100 yards from his mother's house, they tackled him. In the following minutes, officers kicked, punched and hit Nichols with a baton.

Eventually, he was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. He died three days later.

Nichols' death sparked a number of peaceful protests across the city, the first of which began days after his death. Protests have continued, including the day of and before the officers were arraigned Friday.

The Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope organized a protest Thursday afternoon at the corner of Highland Street and Poplar Avenue that also brought out students and teachers. The activists had gathered to continue their calls for justice and reform in policing.

"Young people are unequivocally fed up," said Richard Massey, an 18-year-old student at the University of Memphis who has been attending protests and speaking at multiple Memphis City Council meetings. "I'm here today representing a student body that's genuinely concerned about how Black and brown people have been virtually disenfranchised and immobilized by a legacy of racially discriminatory policing tactics. And I'm also here today, demanding that some level of accountability takes place."

For Massey, protesting in the streets has been equally as important as speaking at city hall because it allows him to bridge a gap he said he believes there is between the community and its political representatives,

"Increasingly, it appears to me that these legislators are entirely or almost entirely cognitively dissonant to the issues that impact regular, ordinary people ," he said. "Being within those two rooms simultaneously, if I can use that metaphor, is ever more important, because it bridges a gap that has become more and more apparent."

