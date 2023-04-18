Ex-Menudo singer says he was raped by Menendez brothers’ dad

Former Menudo singer Roy Rosselló claims he was sexually abused by Jose Menendez, whose sons Erik and Lyle Menendez were famously convicted in 1996 for killing both their parents.

The boy band star, now 51, made his startling accusation in the upcoming docuseries “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed.” An excerpt from that Peacock streaming program aired Tuesday on NBC’s “Today.”

“I know what he did to me in his house,” Rosselló said.

He claimed the abuse happened in Menendez’s New Jersey home when Rosselló was 14 years old.

“That’s the man here that raped me,” Rosselló said looking at what appears to be a photo of Menendez. “This guy. That’s the pedophile.”

According to Rosselló, he was drugged before the alleged sexual assault.

It was in the Menendez family’s Beverly Hills mansion the brothers killed their parents with multiple shotgun blasts in 1989. Lyle and Erik Menendez, then 21 and 18 years old respectively at the time of the crimes, contended their father sexually abused them. They accused their mother of turning a blind eye to the alleged abuses.

Jose Menendez was a music executive at RCA, which worked with Menudo.

The Menendez brothers were convicted in a high-profile trial that generated national headlines. They were separately sent to prison, but reportedly reunited at San Diego’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Center in 2018.

Rosselló will likely expand on his experience when “Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed” airs on May 2. He was a member of the popular band from 1983 to 1986 and earned a Grammy nomination in 1985. Rosselló previously accused Menudo manager Edgardo Díaz of sexually abusing him when he was a teenager. The music manager declined to address that charge in a 2014 interview.

Lyle Menendez married twice while in prison, according to People. Erik Menendez also found a wife while behind bars.