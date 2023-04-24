Ex-Met Police officer accused of using dead people’s bank cards

New Scotland Yard sign outside the Metropolitan Police headquarters in London

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been accused of using bank cards belonging to dead people and stealing items from someone’s car.

Muhammed Mustafa Darr, who was based at North Area Basic Command Unit, is due to appear in court on Wednesday charged with a string of corruption charges.

The 37-year-old is accused of three counts of misconduct in public office and one charge of perverting the course of justice.

It is alleged that Mr Darr used the bank cards of deceased people after he attended sudden death incidents as part of his role.

He is also accused of stealing items from a member of the public’s vehicle and unlawfully using police computer systems to access information and then pass it on.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between 2018 and 2020 when he worked on a police response unit.

The investigation was carried out by Scotland Yard’s department for professional standards following a referral from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Mr Darr is due to make his first court appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) approved the charges.

A Met spokesman said: “A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with a number of offences following an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, which has been directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“Former PC Muhammed Darr, who was attached to the North Area Basic Command Unit before he resigned on Tuesday, 21 February, was charged via postal-requisition on 31 March with three counts of misconduct in public office and one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

“He will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 26 April 2023.”