Ex-Met senior officer faces gross misconduct charge over fake VIP child sex ring scandal

Steve Rodhouse

The officer who headed Scotland Yard’s disastrous VIP child sex abuse inquiry is to be investigated for gross misconduct, the police watchdog has announced.

Former deputy assistant commissioner Steve Rodhouse, who ran the Met’s Operation Midland inquiry, has been accused of breaching professional standards and making dishonest statements during his handling of the investigation.

Mr Rodhouse, who is currently the director general of operations at the National Crime Agency, is the first officer to face disciplinary proceedings as a result of Operation Midland, in which a series of high-profile figures were investigated by police over false allegations of child abuse.

The decision to charge Mr Rodhouse with gross misconduct represents a victory for some of those who were falsely accused and their loved ones who have fought tirelessly to have someone in the police held accountable for the litany of catastrophic failings.

Operation Midland was launched in 2014 after fantasist Carl Beech went to police claiming that he had been raped and abused by a VIP paedophile ring in the 1980s.

He told officers that high-profile figures including Sir Edward Heath, the former prime minister, Lord Brittan, the former home secretary, Lord Bramall the former head of the Army, and Harvey Proctor, a former Tory MP, had raped and even murdered children.

Carl Beech - PA

The Met spent 18 months investigating the claims, even raiding the homes of some of those falsely accused, before shutting the operation down without having made a single arrest.

In July 2019 Beech was jailed for 18 years after being found guilty of perverting the course of justice and fraud.

But two other men known as Witness A and Witness B, who are alleged to have also come forward during Operation Midland to corroborate Beech’s lies with false allegations were never charged.

The IOPC said the gross misconduct investigation had followed complaints about the failure of the Met to properly investigate A and B.

The complaints were made by Mr Proctor and Daniel Janner, son of the late Labour MP Greville Janner, who was also falsely accused of abuse by Beech.

In 2016 Sir Richard Henriques, a former High Court judge, who carried out a review of Operation Midland, recommended that charges of perverting the course of justice be considered against Witness A and Witness B, but nothing was done.

The IOPC investigation will look at comments Mr Rodhouse made about Witness A and Witness B when he responded to Sir Richard’s findings in 2016.

Issues of 'honesty and integrity'

Announcing the gross misconduct investigation, Amanda Rowe, the IOPC director, said: "We decided the former senior officer may have breached police professional standards of behaviour relating to honesty and integrity regarding comments made to the media about Operation Midland in March 2016 and comments subsequently made to Sir Richard Henriques in August 2016.

"We also found that by failing to follow Sir Richard’s recommendation when it was made in 2016, and after it was again brought to the force’s attention following complaints in 2017 and 2020, the service provided by the Met was unacceptable and we have upheld these complaints.

"The force conducted several reviews which all concluded no investigation was needed. We found those reviews were flawed, did not consider all of the evidence and their rationales were not sound. We have also recommended the Met apologise to the individuals affected."

Mr Rodhouse retired from the Met in 2018 and took up his £200,000-a-year job with the NCA the same year.

Mr Proctor, who lost his home and his job after being falsely accused and later received an apology and large settlement from the Met said: “I have complained about Stephen Rodhouse and his behaviour within Operation Midland for many years.

“I am pleased that he will now face a gross misconduct hearing. These matters should be passed to a police force for potential criminal proceedings."

