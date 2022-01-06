Ex-Mets GM Zack Scott found not guilty of both counts after DWI arrest

NEW YORK — On Thursday morning, former Mets acting general manager Zack Scott was found not guilty of driving while intoxicated (DWI). He was also found not guilty of driving while ability impaired by alcohol (DWAI), a lesser charge.

Scott was arrested on Aug. 31 in White Plains after a party at Mets owner Steve Cohen’s mansion in Connecticut. He pleaded not guilty after the incident and was immediately placed on administrative leave by the Mets, who then fired him in November. Scott had been serving as the acting GM after Jared Porter was fired in January 2021 for sexual harassment.

Porter is currently banned by Major League Baseball until the end of the 2022 season, when he can apply for reinstatement.

“I am thankful for today’s verdict,” Scott said in a statement. “Nonetheless, I regret choices I made on August 31, resulting in circumstances that led to my arrest.”

White Plains police officers found Scott asleep at the wheel at the intersection of Fisher Ave. and S. Lexington Ave. on the morning of his arrest. A guilty DWI verdict could have carried up to a year in jail. Instead, the 45-year-old was given two tickets that will cost him $100 each, according to reports.

“We are grateful for the judge’s diligent attention and consideration of the evidence, and believe he arrived at the only conclusion possible,” said Bruce Bendish, Scott’s attorney. “While we understand and appreciate the reasons why the police officers suspected that Mr. Scott was driving while intoxicated, and respect their decision to place him under arrest, the simple fact was that Mr. Scott was not intoxicated or impaired by alcohol that evening.”

Scott was originally scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16, but he came down with COVID-19, delaying the case until Thursday. When he was arrested, Scott refused a breathalyzer test and failed a field sobriety test. However, during the court proceedings, Judge Eric Press said that police bodycam footage from the scene “didn’t indicate a person was intoxicated by any stretch of the imagination.”

Story continues

“The evidence showed conclusively that Mr. Scott’s ability to operate a car was in no way impaired by alcohol,” Bendish’s statement read after the not-guilty verdict.

The event at Cohen’s home was a fundraiser for the team’s charity attended by other members of the Mets’ organization as well, including players. Reports indicate that things had wrapped up around 9 p.m., several hours before Scott was found in his 2018 Toyota Highlander.

“I believe this humbling experience will make me a better husband, father, son, friend, and leader, and I look forward to what the future holds,” Scott added.

Team president Sandy Alderson assumed the general manager duties after Scott was put on leave, playing out the rest of the season in that role. In November, the Mets hired Billy Eppler to take over the position permanently.