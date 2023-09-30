Ex-Miami County woman sentenced for stealing over $150,000 from elderly relatives

Sep. 29—TROY — A former Miami County woman was sentenced Thursday to five years of probation and $150,000 restitution for stealing repeatedly from two elderly family members.

Kathy Hamilton, 55, of Port Orange, Florida, was accused of stealing money over a period of years, money prosecutors said was used for activities including casino visits and gambling.

Hamilton's actions have "caused the family so much pain" ... forcing the elderly couple to move in with other family members because of financial stress, Judge Stacy Wall was told in victim comments/statements read in court.

Originally indicted on two first-degree felony counts of aggravated theft, Hamilton later was allowed to plead to amended charges of felony grand theft.

"This is one of those family tragedies," defense lawyer Jose Lopez said.

"I realize I used their money for myself. I am very sorry for that," Hamilton said.

"We're talking lots of money," Wall said adding the sentence wouldn't "be as severe as your violating the trust of your family."

Hamilton was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to pay restitution on a regular schedule, perform 40 hours of community service, engage in full-time employment and pay court costs. If she violates community control conditions, Hamilton will be ordered to serve two 18-month prison terms, Wall said.

Investment theft case

Also Thursday, a restitution hearing was held by Judge Wall in the case against Frederick Clark, 84, formerly of Bradford. He said now lives in North Carolina.

Clark was indicted in spring 2022 on 18 counts of grand theft, securities fraud, misrepresentation during sale of a security, acting as an unlicensed securities dealer and unregistered sale of a security.

Clark pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to four felony counts of grand theft while the other charges were dismissed.

Clark was charged with making false representations to investors to induce them to invest and failing to disclose to the investors that the acquisition of properties was under land contracts rather than obtaining clear titles to the properties.

Wall heard testimony Thursday from five people who said they provided investment money to Clark but did not receive full payment.

Wall will decide on restitution payments, if any, as part of the sentencing of Clark. A sentencing date was not set.